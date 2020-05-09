Josh Gad Will Host a Back to the Future Reunion Next Week

With social distancing being about the only thing we can really depend on when it comes to continuing trends these days it’s not much of a surprise that anything can be done online is being done. Josh Gad is keeping himself fairly busy though as now he’s taking on hosting duties for a Back to the Future reunion that will be airing on May 11th and will hopefully bring back as many big names that people are hoping to see. His YouTube series Reunited Apart has already seen the reunification of The Goonies with the original cast members and this time he’ll be bringing back as many people as he can get for the Back to the Future episode, and it’s a big hope that this can work since one, it’s being used to fund a COVID-19 charity and two, a lot of people would love to see the original cast get back together if it’s at all possible. Seeing Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson, and Crispin Glover on screen would be a great treat for a lot of fans since to many they were the ones that really kicked this trilogy off and they were the main characters that were worth paying attention to. With Michael though it might be a touch and go situation since with his Parkinson’s there are likely good days and bad days and if he’s having a bad day it might not be all that possible. But in his absence the rest of the cast are definitely favored by a lot of fans since they did their fair share to bring the movies into focus and were great for what they were there for. After all, Wilson did play a great villain in all three of the movies as he played a younger and older version of himself, and even played an ancestor of his character in Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen.
The good thing about this trilogy is that there’s a lot to discuss and it’s even possible that Gad might find a few guest stars that people wouldn’t expect since after all it was a decent-sized cast and there were a few personalities in the movies that didn’t get a whole lot of play apart from whatever few minutes they were given. Rosie Knight of Nerdist has more to say on this matter. We’ll have to wait and see just who he manages to get on screen, but the idea is something that a lot of fans should be able to get behind since Back to the Future has been one of the greatest trilogies ever created even if the three movies didn’t enjoy the same level of success. While the first one is definitely the classic, the second kind of went above and beyond when it came to the time-traveling since it went to the future, then back to an alternate past, then back to the past from the first movie, and then hinted at a third point in time that left it clear that there would be a third movie. It’s fair to say that some of us were a bit worn out by the time the third movie came along, and the science of it all might have been wearing a little thin since to be realistic the science of it was pretty sketchy to begin with.
But hey, that’s something we let go, if we realized it at all, since movies aren’t always supposed to make perfect sense given that they’re flights of fancy when just about anything can happen. There are times when the movie magic, or ‘science’ gets a little too far-fetched and kind of ruins the whole story in a way, but with Back to the Future the fantastical science was bolstered by great acting and a fun and witty story that many people stepped into so easily that the science behind it didn’t matter really since it was something that came up now and again whenever Doc Brown started talking and otherwise wasn’t a huge part of the conversation. It’d be great to find out just what the rest of the cast felt while they were filming and how they interacted on a regular basis during the process. Most of the cast members had been well established by the time the movie came around but at least a couple of them benefited greatly from the trilogy as it escalated them into a much higher regard in pop culture than they’d already enjoyed. So really, listening in on this reunion could be something special since one thing that’s pretty clear is that there won’t be another Back to the Future movie for some time to come, as it’s already been deduced. Rianne Houghton of Digital Spy has more on this topic. So really, this chance to see everyone together could be one of the last since a few of the cast members are getting up there in years, and it would be interesting to hear their take on the movies.