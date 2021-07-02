Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josh Goldstein

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josh Goldstein

2 mins ago

On the surface, being stuck on a random island with no contact to the outside world sounds like a nightmare. However, fill that island with a dozen sexy singles and you’ve got one of the hottest reality shows of the summer. Love Island is gearing up for its third season in the United States, and Josh Goldstein is excited to be part of the cast. Not only is Josh hoping to go home with a big cash prize, but he also hopes he finds love along the way. Season three of Love Island premieres on July 7, 2021, and it promises to be the hottest and most exciting season we’ve seen so far. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Josh Goldstein.

1. He’s From Massachusetts

There are quite a few cast members on Love Island who come from major cities, but Josh Goldstein isn’t one of them. Josh was born and raised in Haverhill, MA and he’s very proud of his New England roots. As far as we can tell, he has lived in the area for his whole life.

2. He Was A College Athlete

Sports have always played an important role in Josh’s life, and his hard work and talent earned him a spot on his college baseball team. He attended Southern New Hampshire University and he earned his degree in 2019. Hopefully, he’ll be able to tap into his competitive side while on Love Island.

3. Family Is Important To Him

Not everyone is fortunate enough to come from a close-knit family, but those who are know better than to take it for granted. Josh is very thankful to have the love and support of his family and he loves being able to spend as much time with them as he can.

4. He Loves Being Near The Water

Even though New England is only warm for a few months out of the year, Josh loves to take advantage of those nice days. He enjoys hanging out at the beach and soaking up the sun. There’s no doubt he’s definitely going to love having the opportunity to be on an island.

5. Love Island Is His First TV Show

Some of the contestants on Love Island have always dreamed of being on TV, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Josh. As far as we can tell, Love Island is the only TV show he’s ever done and we didn’t find anything to suggest that he’s ever auditioned for any other shows.

6. He’s A Model

The camera clearly loves Josh, so it’s no surprise that he’s done some modeling. Josh has Maggie Inc. in his Instagram bio which is a modeling agency based in Boston. This likely means that he is a model, however, we weren’t able to uncover which companies/brands he’s worked with.

7. He’s Already Getting A Lot Of Support

Season three of Love Island hasn’t even aired yet, but there are already excited about the fact that Josh is part of the case. Lots of people have been showing him love on social media and he’s grateful for all of the shoutouts and attention he’s been getting. At the moment, the support he’s been getting hasn’t translated into followers on social media, but once the show airs he will probably see a huge increase in his following.

8. He’s 24 Years Old

Love Island is the type of show that appeals to viewers in their early and mid-20s, so it only makes sense that the cast be people in that age range as well. The youngest person on this season is 28 and the oldest is 28. At 24 years old, Josh is the same age as several other cast members.

9. We Aren’t Sure What He Does For Work

Although Josh is active on social media, he doesn’t post much about his personal life. As a result, it’s a little difficult to learn things about him. We weren’t able to find any details on what he does for work and most websites associated with Love Island simply list him as being a college athlete. Since he’s a relatively recent grad, there’s a chance he’s still figuring out his career path.

10. He’s Very Down To Earth

With a handsome face and a buff body, there are some people who might assume that Josh is an unapproachable person. That, however, couldn’t be any further from the truth. He seems to be a very humble person who enjoys the simple things in life. This quality is something the ladies of Love Island will likely find attractive.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

John Lithgow is Coming Back to Dexter as the Trinity Killer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “So Freakin Cheap”
Price is Right
What Really Happens When You Win a Boat on The Price is Right
Whatever Happened to Lacey Hodder from My 600lb Life?
Check Out The New Animated Short: “When You Broke My Heart”
Don’t Breathe 2 Is Turning A Former Villain Into a Hero
Will The Sopranos Prequel Movie Bring Back The Mob Genre?
Five Movies You Totally Forgot J.K. Simmons Was In
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josh Goldstein
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Korey Gandy
Why Boba Fett Fans are Outraged with New LEGO Set
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lilly Jimenez
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
frieza
Ranking Frieza’s Dragon Ball Z Forms From Least to Most Annoying
funimation
Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans
majin buu
Every Majin Buu Form in DBZ Ranked From Least to Most Likeable
cell dragon ball z
Ranking All of Cell’s Forms in Dragon Ball Z From Worst to Best
quria destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is Seemingly Over, But is it Actually?
borderlands 3 events
More Games As A Service Should Take a Page Out of Borderlands 3’s Book
apex legends
Everything You Need to Know About Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 8 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2