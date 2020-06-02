There’s TikTok stars, and then there’s Josh Richards. At just 18-years-old, he’s already turned himself into a brand and has built a social media empire that most people could only dream of. He currently has over 18 million followers on TikTok a billion total likes. His Instagram presence isn’t too shabby either with a whopping 5.6 million followers. He is well-known for his his dancing and lip-syncing videos, and his good looks definitely don’t hurt either. With such a huge online presence, it’ll be interesting to what Josh decides to do with his platforms as they continue to grow. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Josh Richards.
1. He’s An Actor
Social media isn’t the only time Josh gets in front of the camera. He’s also an actor and has already earned two credits in the last year or so. In 2019, he appeared along with legendary actor, Laurence Fishburne in the film Brother’s Keeper which is based on the true story of a high school football team in Abilene, TX.
2. He’s Been Involved In Some Beef
Although Josh has millions of fans, his time in the spotlight hasn’t always been positive. In 2020, he and a fellow TikToker, Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson, got into it after rumors began to circulate that Hudson had slid into Josh’s girlfriend’s DMs with an inappropriate picture. Fortunately, the two were able to peace things up, but they haven’t gone back to being friends.
3. He Made A Diss Track
Josh’s beef with Lil Huddy reached a boiling point when Josh and his Sway Housemate, Bryce Hall, recorded and released a diss track called “Still Softish”. He also started selling merchandise with the phrase “Still Softish” printed across. Since it’s release in March 2020, the video has gotten over 20 million views.
4. Selena Gomez Is His Celebrity Crush
Almost everyone has had a celebrity crush at one time or another, and Josh is no exception. During an interview with Famous Birthdays, Josh confessed that he’s had a crush on Selena Gomez since grade school. Now that Josh is celebrity himself, however, he’s probably already on lots of people’s crush list.
5. He Hopes To Be A Positive Influence
Some people may think that Josh doesn’t take his popularity seriously, after all, it’s not every day that someone his age gets such a big platform. However, he does understand how important his voice is and he hopes to use hit presence to spread happiness. He hopes to be a positive influence on others and the goal of everything he does is to make his followers smile.
6. He Is Passionate About Saving The Environment
The environment is something that Josh has made a point to speak on. He attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2020 where he wanted to to educate others on climate change. He told Desert News, “We were trying to just raise some awareness for climate change and how we can make a difference. We want people to make a video about what you’re going to do to save the environment, like I said, then we were going to pick the top three people that we thought had a really good example of how to change.”
7. He’s From Canada
Josh was born and raised in Canada. However, he currently lives in Los Angeles at the Sway House. The status of his citizenship in the United States has recently been the topic of discussion after his friends Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested on drug charges. Many TikTok fans believe that the drugs allegedly found on Bryce actually may have belonged to Josh. People suspect that Bryce decided to take the blame so that Josh wouldn’t get deported. However, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Josh has duel citizenship.
8. He’s Always Wanted To Be An Entrepreneur
Even though he’s grateful for everything he’s built on social media, Josh’s plans for the future extend far beyond what he’s currently doing. In an interview he said, “I would say my next thing is entrepreneurship. Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve had my little side businesses here and there. And then I decided to use social media. So to me, this is so cool. I built up my social media, and now it’s kind of cool because I’m able to use those numbers and all these followers that I’ve been blessed with to go back into that entrepreneurship.”
9. He’s Building A YouTube Presence
On top of being extremely popular on Instagram and TikTok, Josh is also taking over YouTube like many other TikTokers. Josh’s first video was uploaded just 4 months ago, and he already has over 1.5 million subscribers. So far, almost all of his videos are averaging more than 1 million views.
10. He Has A Backup TikTok Account
Creating backup accounts on social media has become a popular way for people to protect themselves against the potential of their accounts getting hacked and/or deleted. Josh’s backup TikTok account only has 14 posts, but already has over 3 million followers.