Josha Stradowski has been acting professionally for the last decade, and in that time he has gone from an unknown actor to someone who is known by people all over the world. In 2011, the same year he made his first TV appearance, he also got his first big break when he was cast in the TV series Spangas. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time. Even though the show hasn’t aired yet, it’s already been renewed for a second season which has viewers looking forward to what the series has to offer. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Josha Stradowski.
1. He Is From The Netherlands
Josha was born and raised in the Netherlands which is also where he developed his love for performing. In addition to being Dutch, Josha also has Polish ancestry. As far as we can tell, he still lives in the Netherlands and hasn’t discussed any plans to relocate.
2. He Got His Start With Musicals
Josha fell in love with acting at an early age and it was obvious that he was very talented. He began performing in local musicals such as The Sound of Music. Eventually, he decided that he wanted to take his talents to the small screen. Now, Josha has experience with movie roles as well.
3. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Natural talent is something that Josha has plenty of, but he also put in a lot of work to make sure that he’s able to reach his full potential. He studied acting at Amsterdam School of the Arts, a school that boasts a long list of successful actors such as Bilal Wahib and Miryanna van Reeden.
4. He Signed To A Management Agency
Being signed to a management agency is something that almost every actor dreams of, but it isn’t always the easiest goal to accomplish. Fortunately for Josha, however, that’s one thing he can check of his list. He recently signed with an agency called Range Media Partners.
5. He Enjoys His Privacy
Most of us are used to people in the entertainment industry putting all of their business on front street, but that seems to be getting less and less common as more as we all see the negative consequences that can come with oversharing. So far, Josha appears to be the kind of person who prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight. Although he does have an Instagram account, he doesn’t post any personal content.
6. He Has Professional Theater Experience
On top of the success he’s found on the big and small screens, Josha has also proven that he has what it takes to light up the stage. He has been part of several theater productions including Oedipus and Bromance. In most recent years, however, he has been focused on his on-screen career.
7. He Is A Model
Josha is a natural in front of the camera and he knows exactly how to light it up from every angle. In addition to being an actor, Josha has also done some modeling. It’s unclear which brands he’s worked with over the years. A quick scroll through his Instagram profile will reveal several modelesque shots.
8. He Loves Spending Time By The Water
Josha loves being able to make a living doing the things he loves, but just like anyone else he also looks forward to getting some time off. He is an outdoors kind of guy and he loves spending time in nature. He particularly enjoys being by the water and looks forward to doing things such as swimming, surfing, and boating. Being outdoors has become the perfect way for Josha to clear his head and recharge.
9. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Despite the fact that Josha isn’t the most active social media user, he’s still managed to build a very impressive following. At the moment, he has over 43,000 followers on Instagram. This number will likely increase when The Wheel of Time is released and more people become familiar with him.
10 He Likes To Travel
Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have. Josh loves getting out and seeing the world and he has been fortunate to be able to do a good amount of traveling over the years. Some of the places he’s visited include Brazil, Poland, and Bonaire. There’s no doubt that he’s going to add more stamps to his passport in the years to come.