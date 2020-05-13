10 Things You Didn’t Know About Josie Bissett

Josie Bissett is an actress who played the role of Jane Mancini on the popular television series “Melrose Place.” Some fans are wondering what has happened to her since leaving the show. She’s an interesting celebrity who has had an interesting career so far and out of curiosity, we looked into her history to learn more about when she got her start and what she’s been doing since the show ended. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Josie Bissett.
1. She is a native of Seattle, Washington
Josie Bissett adopted a stage name for her professional career in acting. She was born on October 5, 1970, which makes hr 49 years old. Her birth city was Seattle, Washington in the pacific northwest of the United States. The name given her at birth was Jolyn Christine Heutmaker. She adopted her mother’s maiden name as a part of her stage name and went by a nickname for Jolyn.
2. She started her acting career at a young age
Josie was just 12 years old when she first got her start in the acting business. She started out as a model for television commercials and she also appeared in print advertisements. This was a good way to get her face out there to the public, although her name wasn’t routinely used. She was fortunate to start building her resume in the entertainment business at an early age because this type of experience is always helpful for young hopefuls who are trying to secure film or television roles.
3. Her acting career launched in 1989
Josie Bissett has been in the acting business for three decades. Her debut performance was in the horror film “Hitcher in the Dark” which was released in 1989. On an interesting note, we learned that the reason that she changed her surname for professional reasons was that her agents found the name Heutmaker too tough to pronounce, so it wasn’t her idea to make the change. The following year she nailed her first recurring role in a television series in the show “The Hogan Family.” She played the role for two seasons before being cast the role of Jane Andrews-Mancini in “Melrose Place,” which ws a prime time soap opera that gave her a big break in her career.
4. Josie had to leave “Melrose Place” for health reasons
Bissett was doing well in the soap opera and she appeared in her role for five and a half seasons until the 1996-7 year. At this time she encountered health issues that made it necessary for her to leave the show for a break. She had a miscarriage and afterward, she took the time that she needed to recover. She returned in 1998 and appeared in the final season, then came on board as a guest star for the new “Melrose Place” in 2009-10 reviving the role as Mancini.
5. Josie has great skin
Josie Bissett is well-known for her beautiful radiant skin. She has appeared in a variety of national commercial campaigns because she has an appearance that can sell skincare products. Among the brands that she has represented, the most notable is the Neutrogena skincare line. She has also appeared in commercials for Murad Skin Care and Dr. Scholl’s Pedicure Essentials. Bissett is in high demand as an influencer and product representative which makes it nice to have the additional revenue streams from top brand product endorsements.
6. He also served as a television show host
Josie Bissett hosted “Teach More, Love More,” which was a PBS educational special. The series followed the lives of four families with children at the early stages of childhood development. In addition to this, she hosted a series that was aired on television called “Parenting & Beyond.” The show gave parents tips about creative ways to address the everyday problems that are commonly encountered when raising children.
7. She has been married twice
Josie Bissett married one of her co-stars from Melrose Place. In 1992 she and actor Rob Estes tied the knot. They had been married for four years when they suffered a miscarriage. The two went on to successfully bring two other children into the world, named Mason Tru, and Maya Rose. The marriage didn’t work out and in 2006, the couple divorced, and Bissett made her home in Seattle, Washington. Josie remarried in 2017 to a man named Thomas Doig.
8. Josie Bissett is an author
Bissett has added writing to her list of professional credentials. She has an active interest in parenting and related issued. She wrote her first children’s book that was titled “Tickle Monster,” and the book became a national sensation. The book is filled with humor with brilliant illustrations in a storybook form that brings parents and kids together. There is also an interactive companion component to the book which makes it highly interactive. There are even gloves sold along with the books in gift sets that are intended for parents to use when they tickle the children while reading the stories to them. It was a brilliant idea that caught on very well with the public.
9. She has become a professional writer these days
Josie Bissett is still writing children’s books. She followed up with several more books after she published “Tickle Monster.” Each of them has been met with enthusiasm and it appears that she has found her niche as a children’s book writer. She is currently working on yet another children’s book and fans of her work wait with eager anticipation for each new release
10. She’s currently at home in Seattle
For those of you who were wondering what Josie Bissett has been up to these days, she is living in Seattle with her husband and two children. The kids are both teenagers now. Mason is 16 years old and Maya is 13. She has a different lifestyle now and it seems that she has settled into her career very nicely.