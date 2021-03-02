Every year, fans always look forward to seeing the list of lucky guys who will be competing for a shot at love on The Bachelorette. When JP Caruso’s name was originally thrown in the mix as a cast member on Clare Crawley’s season, fans were excited to see him on the show. JP already has a close connection to The Bachelor franchise thanks to his friendship with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Unfortunately, however, JP wasn’t a part of the final cast for the season. Despite not actually making it on to the show, JP has still gotten a lot of attention from fans of The Bachelorette. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about JP Caruso.
1. He Was A Football Player
Sports have always been a very big part of JP’s life. During his high school football career, he was was a record breaking quarterback who went on to have a successful college career at Appalachian State University and later at the University of Delaware.
2. He Has A Master’s Degree
Just because JP was a jock doesn’t mean he fits the traditional jock stereotype. During his time in school he was also very serious about his education. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business management and entrepreneurship, JP went on to earn a master’s of business administration from the University of Delaware.
3. He Likes To Stay Active
His days as a competitive athlete may be over, but that doesn’t mean that JP has given up on keeping himself in tip-top shape. JP is a very active person and he’s always looking for ways to get a good workout in. Whether it be hitting the gym or hiking with friends, you can bet that JP is going to burn those calories.
4. He Loves Giving Back To Others
In addition to all of the other things he has going for him, JP is also a compassionate person. According to JP’s LinkedIn profile, he has done quite a bit of volunteer work over the years. Each year around Christmas time he and some of his family members pass out blankets and socks to houseless people in Los Angeles.
5. He Doesn’t Have Any Reality TV Experience
Some people who sign up for shows like The Bachelorette simply do so because they’re looking for a way to get into the entertainment industry. That doesn’t appear to be the case with JP, though. As far as we know, JP has never been on a reality TV show – or any other show for that matter. Now that the opportunity for The Bachelorette has fallen through, there’s a good chance that JP will never make it into the reality TV world.
6. He’s Very Adventurous
If there’s one person out there who you can always count on to live life to the fullest it’s JP. He’s the kind of person who loves to have a good time and he’s always ready to do something exciting. He enjoys doing things like diving, fishing, rock climbing, and surfing.
7. There’s No Information On Why He Wasn’t Chosen For The Final Cast
In addition to being friends with Tyler Cameron, JP is also good friends with Matt James. Like JP, Matt was also one of the people on the original list to be part of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette cast. Matt, however, was removed from The Bachelorette cast when it was announced that he would become The Bachelor instead. No explanation was ever given for why JP wasn’t on the show.
8. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Even though JP was never actually part of The Bachelorette, his potential affiliation with the show has gotten him a lot of buzz on social media. He currently has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram, but it doesn’t seem like he has any interest in becoming a social media influencer.
9. Family Is Important To Him
JP hasn’t revealed much about his personal life, but one thing that we can tell about him is that he’s a very family oriented person. He appears to have very close relationships with his loved ones and he loves making as many memories with them as possible. He seems to have an especially tight bond with his mom.
10. He’s A Positive Person
It’s no secret that the world can be an overwhelmingly native place. Sometimes it can be very hard not to get wrapped up in that. JP, however, is someone who prefers to see the bright side of things. He’s all about staying positive and he likes to make others around him feel that way as well.