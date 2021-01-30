10 Things You Didn’t Know about JT AKA Jatavia Johnson

Drake is a man who can make anyone famous, and he’s been doing it a long time. He’s made people famous without even sharing their names by calling them by nicknames in his songs. When he began working with a Miami duo who he thought might make some hit music, they did become big. They’re called City Girls, and they did have some musical hits to share with the world. He worked with them, and he made them famous. One of the girls is JT (AKA Jatavia Johnson), and she’s led a colorful life. If you’ve never heard of her, we’ll take you through her life.
1. She’s a Former Inmate
Not too long after they became famous, she was arrested and charged with credit card fraud. She spent some time in jail, and she was out of the spotlight for some time. Fans wanted her out of jail quickly and peacefully, but they honestly didn’t want her to go at all.
2. She Was Very Humbled that Drake Knew Her Music
When she first became familiar with working with Drake, she was shocked he knew her and her friend. They were just a duo who rapped on the internet and made music on their own, and to find out he followed their music and wanted to work with them was a humbling experience for all.
3. She Worked Her Entire Life
When she was old enough to get a job, she got a job. She knew that she had to do it for herself, and she had to make money, but he also knew that she couldn’t live her life making $500 every two weeks. She had to do something other than work at Burger king and Whole Foods, and that helped drive her passion.
4. She’s a 90s Girl
She was born in the 90s. Her date of birth is December 3, 1992. She spent a great deal of her childhood living a life kids these days know nothing about. Being outside, not having the internet everywhere you go, not having social media. It was very different.
5. She Performed in Strip Clubs
She was only 17 when she and her duo began performing for a living. They performed everywhere from parties to strip clubs, and we aren’t even sure she was even old enough to be inside a strip club at that age. Either way, though, she made it work for herself.
5. She’s from Florida
She grew up in the south. She was born and raised in South Florida in a small town called Opa Locka. She spent her time there living in poverty, doing whatever she could to get out of that mess on her own. She knew she had to make her dream of becoming a rapper happen or she’d be stuck in a cycle that she couldn’t break.
6. She’s Doing Well
As of 2020, her estimated net worth is somewhere between $1 million and $3 million. It might not seem like a lot to many, but it’s a lot more than the $250 per week she once earned while she worked at fast food restaurants and supermarkets. She’s done well for herself.
7. She’s Private
One thing she’s not doing is sharing too much information about herself. She’s not doing that because she’s not looking to have the world all up in her personal life. She shares what she feels is important to her right now, but she doesn’t feel that everyone has a right to know everything.
8. She’s Active on Twitter
She spends a lot of time on her Twitter account, and she has a lot to say. She keeps it short and sweet – as you kind of have to do on that specific platform, and she keeps us laughing. People seem to follow her even if they don’t know her simply because she’s funny.
9. She’s Confident
Some people don’t handle the internet trolls well. We’ve said it before; the people who are happy to get online and post nasty things about people they’ve never met simply because they can remain anonymous and safe behind their computer screen and fake profile are never really mad at the people they’re mocking. They’re mad at their own lives, and JT seems to realize that. she’s not worried about them.
10. She’s a Music Video Star
One of the coolest things in her life so far has been the work she’s done with Drake. Aside from working on her own music with him, though, she and her other half were part of his “In My Feelings,” video, and that was a dream come true.