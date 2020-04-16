Jubal Flagg is best-know for being the co-host of a morning radio show in Seattle. However, now he’s become the subject of an Internet mystery after it was announced that he would no longer be a part of Brooke & Jubal In The Morning . His departure after being on the show for nearly a decade has left people scratching their heads. He has since said that he left the show on his own terms and wants to focus on other opportunities. Still, lots of people can’t help to want to know more about Jubal and what he plans to do next. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jubal Flagg.
1. His Parents Were Ministers
Jubal grew up in a home where both of his parents were ministers who worked at the Salvation Army. Since his parents spent a lot of time working, Jubal was a latchkey kid who spent most of his time after school watching TV. As you can imagine, his young life probably makes for some good material for his comedy.
2. He Plans On Coming Back To Radio
In a series of tweets Jubal has posted since leaving Brooke & Jubal In The Morning, he has said that he plans to come back to radio eventually. However, he didn’t explain in what capacity. Although he has made it a point to say that he left the show by his own choice and there are no hard feelings, lots of people think there’s more to the story than he’s letting on.
3. He’s Not A Fan Of Thanksgiving
When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving isn’t at the top of Jubal’s list. He told Guy Speed, “Thanksgiving has never been a huge favorite of mine. Other than food it doesn’t offer much. On Halloween you get girls dressing like sluts, on Christmas you get presents, on Thanksgiving you just get fat. Plus everyone except me in my family is vegetarian so it’s hard to get excited about Tofurkey.”
4. He Believes Character Actors Deserve More Appreciation
Jubal Flagg is a big fan of character work in acting and feels that character actors don’t always get the respect they deserve. He attended the 3rd annual Carney Awards in 2017 to show his support for all of the great work done by character actors.
5. He Was Inspired By SNL
Jubal has loved comedy for as long as he can remember. When he was a kid, he would try to watch as much comedy on TV as he possibly could. Saturday Night Live has been one of his biggest inspirations over the years. He is also a fan of old Eddie Murphy movies.
6. He Used To Get Bullied For His Name
Growing up with a unique name isn’t always easy. It’s no secret that kids like to pick on each other, and anything that makes you different also makes you an easy target. This is something Jubal had to deal with growing up and he was often bullied and beaten up due to his name. As he got older, he began to develop an appreciation for his name which comes from a biblical reference.
7. He Writes Jokes For Other Comedians
Most people know Jubal as a radio host and a comedian, but he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeve. He also writes material for other hosts and comedians. Jubal didn’t mention the names of the people he writes for, but that’s probably because most comedians wouldn’t want to admit someone else writes their jokes.
8. He Has A Podcast
Jubal loves being on air so much that he’s created two podcasts. The first podcast, which is simply called The Jubal Show, features Jubal discussing all sorts of strange topics with his wife and two other hosts. He and his wife also have a podcast of their own called Fresh Till Death.
9. He’s Really Into YouTube
Unlike some other radio personalities, Jubal also enjoys being in front of the camera. He has a YouTube channel that has over 8,000 followers and he loves to upload all sorts of humorous content which includes videos of himself doing bizarre internet challenges. Jubal also uploads all of his podcasts to YouTube.
10. He Would Want A Bat In A Zombie Apocalypse
At this point, I think it’s safe to say that almost everyone has thought about what they would do during a zombie apocalypse. The Walking Dead has shown us that picking the perfect weapon is one of the key elements of survival. If Jubal had to choose which weapon he’d want, he says he would go with a baseball bat.