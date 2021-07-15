Born and raised in France, Judith has been working her way towards becoming one of the country’s most well-known actors. After spending nearly 15 years in the industry, she has certainly made lots of progress. On top of getting lots of attention in France, Judith has also become popular in other parts of the world. Her ability to authentically bring characters to life is something that is impossible to ignore. With each year, she continues to leave audiences in awe of her talent, and she still has a lot of things she wants to share with the world. Judith’s fans will be happy to know that she has a couple of projects in the works that are sure to keep her momentum going. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Judith Chemla.
1. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
There’s no denying the fact that Judith is a very talented actress, but she’s also put in lots of hard work to get where she is today. She has been studying acting for several years. She attended the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art of Paris where she graduated in 2007.
2. She Is Also A Director
Being in front of the camera is what most people know Judith for, but that isn’t her only experience in the entertainment industry. She made her directorial debut in 2015 with a TV series called Vivement dimanche prochain (Roll on next Sunday). She has gone on to direct several other projects since.
3. She Is A Mother
For the most part, Judith has kept the details of her personal life away from the spotlight. However, we do know that she is a proud mother. She has a daughter with fellow actor, Yohan Manca, however, they have kept the child away from the public eye. The current status of Judith and Yohan’s relationship is unknown. In July of 2021, Judith filed a report against Yohan after alleging that he threw a cell phone at her.
4. She Enjoys The Outdoors
No matter what you do for work, you can probably agree that life can get pretty hectic sometimes. For Judith, spending time outside is one of the best ways to get some peace and quiet. She loves being able to explore her surroundings while taking in all of the beauty that nature has to offer.
5. She Is A Musician
If you thought acting and directing were Judith’s only creative skills, you were wrong. She is also a very talented musician. She loves to sing and she also plays the accordion. Although she has done several performances over the years, it doesn’t appear that she’s released any music of her own.
6. She Has Lots Of Theater Experience
Being on screen has gotten Judith the most notoriety, but like many other actors, the stage will always have a special place in her heart. She has been in several plays over the years including The Annunciation of Marie, The Sweet Hereafter, and Le Babil des classes dangereuses (Babil of dangerous classes).
7. She Is An Award Winner
As an artist, there is no better feeling than knowing that your work is understood and appreciated by your audience. Awards are usually the best way to give this recognition. Judith has been fortunate to take home a couple of awards during her career.
8. She Is Not Really Into Social Media
Since Judith is a pretty private person, it’s not too surprising that she doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media. She has an Instagram account, but she isn’t verified and doesn’t post very often. There is an account on Twitter that uses her name, but it’s unclear whether it actually belongs to her.
9. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
These days, almost everyone has access to a camera. However, that doesn’t mean that they have the skill to take nice pictures. Judith doesn’t have that problem, though. She has a great eye for beauty and she loves taking pictures while she’s out on her adventures. She has shared several of her pictures on Instagram and her followers seem to really enjoy her perspective from behind the camera.
10. She Has More than 40 Acting Credits
Building a solid career as a professional actress isn’t an easy thing to do. No matter how talented a person is, nothing in entertainment is ever guaranteed. Despite the uncertainty that comes with an acting career, Judith has managed to find a very impressive level of stability. According to her IMDB page, she currently has 42 acting credits and the list grows a little more each year.