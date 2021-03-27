There are people who love to work out and then there’s Jujimufu. Also known as Jon Call, Jujimufu has made a name for himself all across the internet for his unique and impressive workout skills. Not only is he incredibly strong, but he has creative ways of utilizing his strength. Now with more than a million followers on Instagram alone, Jujimufu has become a certified star and his platform just keeps growing. With that being said, many people don’t know much about him other than the fact that he’s in great shape. If you’re interested in learning more, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jujimufu AKA Jon Call.
1. He Is Originally From Alabama
Jujimufu was born and raised in the Huntsville, Alabama area and he comes very a very close-knit family. It was in Huntsville where he developed his interest in fitness and weightlifting. Alabama will always have a special place in his heart. These days, however, North Carolina is the place he calls home.
2. He Was On America’s Got Talent
What Jujimufu is able to do is something most people wouldn’t believe unless they saw it when their own two eyes. His online popularity eventually led to a TV opportunity that gave him an even larger platform. Jujimufu competed on season 11 of America’s Got Talent where he made it the judge cuts before being eliminated.
3. He Is All About Having Fun
When most people think of weight lifting, especially at the level Jujimufu is on, they automatically assume that it’s all work and no play. Jujimufu has a completely different approach, however. He told Men’s Health, “…working out isn’t about ‘sacrifice and grind’—I hate that crap. Fitness is a luxury. It’s a privilege. You’re supposed to have fun!”
4. He Started Training As A Teenager
Jujimufu was just 13-years-old when he started his journey in the fitness world. He began by practicing martial arts. At 14, his parents gifted him a gym membership and he started lifting every day By the time he was 15 he made a goal for himself to become more flexible.
5. He Is A Brand Ambassador
When you have as many followers as Jujimufu does, brands start to become interested in partnering with you to help market their products. Over the years, he has gotten the opportunity to work with several companies in the fitness space and he is currently an ambassador for a few brands including Reign Body Fuel.
6. His Name Name Was Originally Created To Be A Screen Name
If you’re like most people, you’ve probably wondered where the name Jujimufu came from. The story is actually one that many millennials will probably be able to relate to. He randomly came up with the name when he was 14-years-old and it was originally used as his AIM screen name. The name just happened to stick and he’s been using it ever since.
7. He Loves Inspiring Others
Jujimufu is thankful that he’s able to make a living doing something that he loves so much he’d be doing it even if it weren’t his job. One of his favorite things about what he does is that it’s given him a platform to help inspire and empower other people to let go of limitations and go after what they want.
8. He Doesn’t Train Every Day
Most people probably assume that Jujimufu spends all day every day in the gym. After all, a physique like that must require a daily commitment to working out, right? Eh, not so much. According to his website, Jujimufu does not train every day. Instead, he trains for five days a week for about one to two hours at a time.
9. He Used To Work In Biotechnology
Before Jujimufu’s career in fitness took off, he was just a ‘regular’ guy working a ‘normal’ job. In a Q&A on his website he said, “I worked as a technical manager for a biotechnology group for 7 years after I graduated college. I quit my job in December 2016 because I began making so much more money doing fitness that it made no sense to continue working my old job.”
10. He Is An Outdoors Kind Of Guy
Although fitness is a big part of Jujimufu’s life, it isn’t the only thing he likes to do. When he gets some time off, he loves to spend it outside enjoying the beauty of nature. He has an especially close relationship with his dad and they enjoy doing things together such as fishing and hiking.