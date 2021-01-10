We’ve all heard stories about how love tends to find people when they least expect it, and that’s exactly what happened to Julia Trubkina. Although she was living in her home country of Russia when she met her American boyfriend, Brandon Gibbs, the couple decided they wanted to make it work. After getting engaged, Julia relocated to the United States to live with Brandon and his family. Even before her arrival, it became clear that there were probably going to be a few bumps in the road and sure enough, things got off to kind of a rocky start. Despite the ups and downs, both Brandon and Julia seem dedicated to making their relationship work. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Julia Trubkina.
1. She Was A GoGo Dancer
Before meeting Brandon and moving to the United States, Julia worked as a gogo dancer at a local club. There are some people who believe that she may have also been a stripper, but there doesn’t seem to be any legitimate proof to confirm this. Due to her past job, there are many viewers who believe she is simply using Brandon as a ticket to get to the United States, but again, there’s no legitimate evidence of this.
2. Her Visa To Come To The United States Was Initially Denied
If you’re a fan of 90 Day Fiance then you’ve seen how difficult it can be for people to get their Visas approved. Julia experienced this first hand when she applied for her Visa and was initially turned down. Fortunately, after the couple became officially engaged she was able to get it approved.
3. She’s A Private Person
Despite the fact that she is on a TV show that documents a good portion of her personal life, Julia appears to be a pretty private person overall. In fact, her Instagram account is private and there isn’t really much information about her floating around the internet.
4. She Met Brandon While On FaceTime
Many of the couples on 90 Day Fiance tend to have interesting stories about how they met, but Julia and Brandon’s might just be one of the best yet. Apparently, the pair met while Brandon was on a FaceTime call with a friend and happened to see Julia in the background. Not long after, he flew to Russia to meet her.
5. She Likes To Stay Active
Julia is the kind of person who always likes to look and feel her best. One of her favorite ways to do that is by staying as active as possible. In addition to working out when she can, she is also very mindful of what she eats. Although it’s not always easy, the results are worth it.
6. She Allegedly Almost Stabbed Brandon Once
In an Instagram Q&A, Brandon opened up about one of the most intense times in his and Julia’s relationship. He shared that one time he walked into her apartment without taking his shoes off and she “almost f**king stabbed him“. There’s a good chance that he is exaggerating, but just in case it’s important to note that domestic violence is nothing to play around about.
7. She And Brandon Are Likely Still Together
Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is still airing, so no one knows for sure how things will play out for the couples. However, it does appear that Brandon and Julia are still an item. Julia still has several photos of the couple on her Instagram profile and they both still follow each other on the platform.
8. She Loves Traveling
People who have gotten the chance to travel will likely tell you that it’s one of the best experiences they’ve had. To put it simply, nothing can compare to the feeling of visiting new places. Julia loves to travel and she has visited lots of cool places all around the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Laos, France, Iceland, Korea, and Turkey.
9. She Loves Taking Pictures
Julia may not be a professional model, but she’s a natural in front of the camera. She knows exactly how to strike a pose and she likes having her picture taken. If she does have any interest in a modeling career, there’s a good chance that being on the show can help her get opportunities.
10. She Likes Animals
One of the hardest things for Julia to adjust to when she came to the United States was the fact that Brandon and his family live on a farm. Julia was used to city life and had no desire to work on a farm. Even though she doesn’t want to help take care of the bigs and chickens, Julia still considers herself an animal lover.