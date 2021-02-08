10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julia Wieniawa

You probably know her as Julia Wieniawa, but her full name is actually Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz. The name she uses professionally is already a tongue-twister, so we can see why she dropped her hyphenated name for work. She’s an actress who has done some amazing works, and fans are really starting to take notice of the many things she’s done. We thought it might be time to point out a few of the things that you didn’t already know about her so that you’re ready for it when she’s a household name. Here you go.
1. She’s Young
She looks young, and it’s because she is young. Though, we have no doubt she will age gracefully and well, so she will probably always look younger than she is. Right now, she’s in her early 20s. She was born on December 23, 1998, which makes her almost a Christmas baby. We wonder if she is the kind of woman who liked being born just before the biggest holiday in the world, or if she is one of the many who feel that it makes the birthday situation a little less special?
2. She’s From Poland
She was born in the late 90s, and she was born in Poland. She hails from a place called Warsaw, which is in Mazowieckie, Poland. We can’t say that, either. What we’ve learned today is that Polish words are difficult to pronounce, and that they really like their ‘ie’ words.
3. She’s on Netflix
The reason she’s about to become a household name is Netflix. We can all agree that being a Netflix star is something that is going to make you a star right now. The streaming platform is bringing their A-game left and right, and their hit new show “All My Friends Are Dead,” is the one starring this lovely actress. She’s about to be huge.
4. She’s Worked A Lot
She might not have a lot of really noticeable work to her name in the states, but she’s been in more than 17 films and television shows since she got her start in 2017. She’s had some small roles, some small parts, and she’s really making a name for herself. Be ready to see her everywhere you look.
5. She’s A Fashionista
There is no secret about this. She loves fashion. She loves to play with it, to experiment with her look, and to dress up. She is also someone who enjoys being casual, but her entire life is about being as fashionable as possible in a way that suits her current mood. We feel that one, closely. She also has her own fashion line. She creates yoga clothing, and it’s called LEMISS.
6. She’s Into Makeup, Too
In addition to fashion, she loves makeup and experimenting with that, too. She has her own cosmetics line. It’s called Jusee Cosmetics, and she’s really doing well in the industry. Her work in the cosmetics industry has earned her more than a few beauty awards at this point.
7. She’s Got a Huge Following
You might feel bad that you don’t know her name off the top of your head, but you can follow her in Instagram with the other 1.9 million followers who have decided they love her. She’s growing quickly, and everyone wants to know more about her via the social media channel.
8. She’s Outdoorsy
Many of her Instagram photos are of herself outside enjoying outdoor activities. She appears to enjoy things like skiing, which is such a cool way to live. Of course, coming from Poland, we imagine you have to enjoy outdoorsy type activities that occur in the winter. They do have some cold winters, after all.
9. She’s a Yoga Enthusiast
We have to say that we agree with her on this one. There is nothing better than yoga. It’s so restorative, but you can also take it up a notch and do a yoga sculpt or vinyasa flow that leaves you out of breath, breathing hard, and drenched in sweat. It is, hands down, the best way to keep in shape and to tone your muscles and your mind at the same time. She shares her love of yoga on her Instagram page, and not just through her fashion line, either.
10. She’s the Private Type
Her life is one she enjoys living, but don’t follow her expecting to see her share every little detail. She won’t do it. She’s got a good balance of sharing what’s going on in her life as well as what she’s doing with work, but she’s never giving away too much.