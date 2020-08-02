Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juliana DeStefano

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juliana DeStefano

29 seconds ago

Juliana DeStefano has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade, but the last few years have really been good to her. Most people will recognize her from her role as Deandra in the Lifetime movie, Psycho BFF. On top of that, she has also appeared in several TV shows including 13 Reasons Why and Grand Hotel. While her currently resume is already impressive, she’s got some even projects in the works for the remainder of the year and leading into 2021. Juliana is definitely someone you should get familiar with now, because she will likely be a household name before it’s all said and done. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Juliana DeStefano.

1. She’s A Huge Jim Carrey Fan

Juliana DeStefano developed a love for comedy at an early age. Her father did stand-up comedy as a hobby which helped introduce her to the field. When she was a kid, she started watching Jim Carrey moves and instantly become a huge fan of his work as both an actor and a comedian.

2. She’s Loved Acting Since She Was A Kid

Comedy wasn’t the only thing Juliana fell in love with as a kid. Seeing Jim Carrey helped her develop an interest in performing which ultimately led to her signing up for local acting classes. During an interview with Voyage L.A., she said, “at age 12 and auditioned for movies and Tv all through middle school and high school.”

3. Psycho BFF Isn’t The Only Lifetime Movie She’s Been In

Juliana is well-known for her role in the 2019 Lifetime movie, Psycho BFF (also known as American Psychos). However, that isn’t the first TV movie she’s done with the network. She’s actually kind of a veteran when it comes to working with Lifetime. Juliana was also in the 2019 movie, Smuggling In Suburbia and the 2016 movie, Stalked by My Mother.

4. She’s Originally From Texas

Juliana was born and raised in the Houston, Texas area which is where she began her acting career. While Houston is a big city with lots of opportunities, it’s not necessarily known for its connections to the entertainment industry. For that reason, Juliana decided to relocate to relocate to Los Angeles when she graduated from high school.

5. She’s A Stand-Up Comedian

Acting is what Juliana is best-known for, but it’s not the only thing she does. Growing up around comedy inspired her to start a career of her own. She is also a stand-up comedian who has performed at several venues in the Los Angeles area. Juliana’s stand up is in sharp contrast to the types of roles she usually plays, but she clearly has a knack for making people laugh.

6. She Likes To Enjoy The Outdoors

Juliana may be on the road to becoming a star, but that doesn’t mean she’s acting Hollywood. She’s still a down to earth person who enjoys the simple things in life. When she isn’t busy working, she loves to spend time outside. Some of her favorite things to do are hike and hang out at the beach.

7. She’s Struggled With Some Insecurities

Just because Juliana makes her living by being in front of the camera doesn’t mean that she always feels confident. She told Voyage L.A. “I ran into a lot of my own insecurities. Always wondering if I’m enough. Pretty enough? Tall enough? Smart enough? The moment I stopped caring is the moment I started to really work as a performer. I️ accepted who I️ was. It’s weird how it works that way.”

8. She’s Been In Several Commercials

Commercials have proven to be a great starting point for many actors. Not only do they pay well, but they can provide exposure for much bigger opportunities. Over the years, Juliana has appeared in several commercials for major brands such as Disney and Pizza Hut.

9. She Was In A Selena Gomez Video

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world. There are countless people who would be willing to risk it all to work with her. Fortunately, Juliana got the chance to do just that without having to risk anything. Juliana made a quick appearance in the video for Gomez’ 2017 song, “Bad Liar”.

10. She Has Lots Of Other Talents

Juliana is truly a woman of many talents. Acting and comedy are the two things she’s most passionate about, but there’s a lot of other things she can do. According to her resume, Juliana can play the guitar, jump on a pogo stick, rock climb, roller skate, and play basketball.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celebrity Call Center
The Five Biggest Casting Mistakes on Game of Thrones
Why The Show Family Feud Needs a Documentary
Check Out The New Short featuring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck
How Do Movies Get Authorizations for Music, Games, Etc Etc?
The Five Best “Passing of the Torch” Moments in Movies
Five Brilliant Opening Shots in Movie History
Five Insects Attacking Humans Scenes That Give Us the Willies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juliana DeStefano
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rorrey Fenty
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Crist
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Atkins Estimond
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat