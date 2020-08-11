If you’re not familiar with vlogging, the concept may sound kind of ridiculous. You’re probably wondering why anyone would want to watch someone record themselves going on errands and doing other seemingly boring things. However, vlogs have become a huge part of the internet and there are countless people who love watching them. In fact, Julien Solomita has made an entire career out of recording vlogs and sharing them on YouTube. Since creating his channel, he has gained more than 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube. He is best-known for making cooking videos. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Julien Solomita.
1. He’s Also Popular On Instagram
YouTube has become Julien’s primary platform, but that isn’t the only place where he’s been getting a lot of attention. At this point, he has become a bonafide social media star. Julien also has built a large following on Instagram where he has over a million dollars. Julien’s content on Instagram primarily consists of photos of him enjoying life with his loved ones.
2. He’s A Dog Dad
Julien doesn’t seem to have any biological children, but he is a very proud dog dad. Not only is Julien’s Instagram is full of photos of his fur baby, Peach, but in true pet parent fashion he has also created a separate account for Peach. In addition to that, Julien also has a tattoo of his dog on his arm.
3. He’s Won A Shorty Award
In the social media world, the Short Awards are where it’s at. Each year, these awards are given to the biggest names in social media. Julien took home an award for YouTube Ensemble at the 9th annual Shorty Awards. He has also been nominated for a few other Shorty Awards.
4.He Has A Degree In Journalism
Julien attended Chapman University in California from 2010 to 2014. While there, he earned a bachelor’s degree in television and broadcast journalism. He was also sports editor for the school newspaper and was a live news reporter for the school’s news station. Although his career path has been a little nontraditional, he’s still found a way to put his degree to good use.
5. He Used To Be A Viner
The days when Vine was one of the most popular social media platforms seems like a serious thing of the past. Julien is definitely an OG when it comes to social media. One of the first social media platforms he started creating content for was Vine. He was an active Vine user from 2013 until the platform shut down in 2016. Most of his videos were centered around comedy.
6. He’s A California Native
Julien was born and raised in California. Although he was born in northern California, he moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was about 4-years-old. Fortunately for Julien, he has spent most of his life in the city that many other influencers will do anything to move to.
7. He Wanted To Be A Baseball Player
Julien grew up playing baseball and was a very talented athlete. His dream was even to play baseball at the professional level. During high school, he played for Santa Monica High School. He was also a member of the baseball team in college, but unfortunately, a very serious injury ended his career.
8. His Channel Initially Focused On Weightlifting
Even though Julien’s baseball career ended prematurely, he still enjoys staying active and exercising on a regular basis. After his injury he got into weightlifting and began training in martian arts. When he started his YouTube channel back in December of 2012, his content was initially focused on his weightlifting. However, he eventually shifted the focus of the channel to vlogs and other pranks on his girlfriend, fellow social media star, Jenna Marbles.
9. He Worked In Radio
Julien isn’t the type of person who planned on becoming a social media star. Initially, his career goals were focused on other areas. Prior to becoming well-known for his online content, he worked as a part-time employee for CBS radio. His LinkedIn page still he works there, but we have a feeling it just hasn’t been updated in a while.
10. He Supports Defunding The Police
Julien has very liberal views and he isn’t afraid to share them. He has openly shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight to end racism. Julien also supports the movement to defund the police and reallocate those funds to other much needed services. He has a link in his Instagram bio that discussing defunding the police and also other resources and organizations that support the fight to end racism.