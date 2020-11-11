Getting the chance to do a blind audition for The Voice is a once in a lifetime opportunity, so when Jus Jon stepped on stage to perform “Talk” by Khalid, he knew there was a lot at stake. Jus Jon sang his heart out, but even once he reached the halfway mark of his performance, not a single judge had turned around. Fortunately, Blake Shelton decided to spin around right before Jon’s performance ended. As you can imagine, Jon felt a huge amount of relief knowing that he’d gotten at least on judge’s attention. Now a proud member of Team Blake, Jon is hoping to go all the way this season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jus Jon.
1. The Voice Is His First Competition Show
Participating in a singing competition show can be a great way for an artist to gain exposure. As a result, many people who appear on The Voice have also been on other popular shows like American Idol or America’s Got Talent. As far as we can tell, however, The Voice is Jon’s first time competing on a show.
2. He Is A Caregiver For His Mom
Jon is a very family oriented person and he was raised by his mother and his grandmother. His mom was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis several years ago and her condition has worsened. Jon has made it a point to be his mom’s caregiver and make sure she has everything she needs.
3. He has Released Music
Contestants on The Voice come to the show at different places in their musical journey. While Jon is still waiting for his big break, he’s already been laying the ground work for his career. He has been performing at local venues for several years and he’s even released several songs over the years -some under his real name, Jonathan Holmes.
4. He Is A Member Of A Group
Jon is on The Voice as a solo artist, but when he’s back home in Virginia, he enjoys performing as a member of the group, RaJazz. The group performs at a wide variety of events including weddings and private parties. According to VABeach.com, they have also opened up for Boys II Men.
5. He Was Hoping To Be Chosen By John Legend
Anyone who comes on The Voice would be happy to be chosen by any of the judges, but many of them do have one in mind that they’ve always wanted to work with. For Jon, that person was John Legend who he considers one of the biggest inspirations of his career. Even though he didn’t get to work with John Legend, he’s excited about being on Blake Shelton’s team and he’s grateful for the opportunity.
6. He Attended Norfolk State
Jon is a proud native of Newport News, VA and he decided to stay close to home when it came time for college. He is a proud graduate of Norfolk State University, but we weren’t able to track down any information on when he graduated or what he majored in.
7. His Faith Is Important To Him
Jon comes from a Christian family and he was raised in the church. He began his musical carer in the church and he was a member of several choirs when he was younger. His faith has remained a big part of his life and it’s something he continues to rely on to get him through life.
8. He Is In A Relationship
It’s always nice to have somebody by your side, especially when you’re going on a journey like being on The Voice. Jon is fortunate to have found that support in his girlfriend. According to his bio for The Voice, Jon is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Kiara. We weren’t able to track down any information on her, however.
9. He Is A Videographer
Music has always been Jon’s main passion, but as a true creative he likes to get involved in other areas of the arts as well. According to his Instagram bio, Jon is also a videographer. It’s unclear whether or not this is something he does for work or simply as a hobby.
10. He Is Already Getting Lots Of Love On Social Media
It’s still too early in the season to know who is going to take the lead. Still, there are lots of people at home who have been rooting for Jus Jon since his blind audition. His fan base now includes people from all over the country and he’s grateful for everyone who has supported him so far on his journey.