10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justina Valentine

The world is full of people who have an astounding amount of talent, and Justina Valentine is one of those people. She’s a singer and a rapper, and she even writes her own songs. She’s got a lot of talent, and she’s even got a few singles out include some big names such as Fetty Wap. She’s not allowing her talent to go unused or to waste, and she is working very hard to ensure that she’s got a bright future ahead of her. As she grows more famous by the day it seems, we want to get to know more about her. Who is she? What is she doing, and how can we learn more about her?
1. She’s From Jersey
She’s a Jersey girl through and through. She’s from the Passaic County area, and that’s where she was born and raised. She did not leave growing up. Her family is there, so she was there. She also remains close to her family, and they have been an impressive influence on her and on her career choices.
2. She’s Multi-Talented
Not only does she sing and have some serious rapping abilities, but she’s also got some other talents. She’s a dancer and a theater performer. She was good at both as a child. She still uses dance in her career, and we suppose that she’s still incorporating some very interesting theater in her work, too, making videos and changing the game each time she has a new one to create. You have to be willing to be a little bit of someone else when you get on stage, and that has to be helpful when you’re good at acting.
3. She’s Got Music in the Family
Her entire family is musical, and that’s what made her feel the love for her own brand of music. She’s good at it, but she’s also got a lot going on in her world that helps her. She’s been raised in a household filled with musicians. They sing and they rap, and she’s got that going for her. When you learn what you see, you see what you learn. She’s taken after the people she loves the most, and it also just happens to allow her to do what she loves, show off her skills, and focus on her dreams as a bonus.
4. She’s Not Shy
She’s not someone who has ever been shy. Maybe it’s being raised in a household where music is so important to her and things like that are so easily modeled, but she states that she has never been the type to actually focus on anything other than how much she loves to perform. She’s not someone who has ever felt nervous on stage or in front of the camera. She’s not someone who has anything to fear, and she’s always been good at what she does. She’s making it clear that she’s never been the shy type.
5. She’s A Reality Star
Since 2016, she’s been on television as well as the internet and the radio. She was added to the cast of Wild N Out back then, and she got to have a lot of fun with that one. She was also able to start on a show in 2017 called “The Challenge” which was also on MTV. She’s got no problem being in front of the camera any more than she has one being behind the mic. She’s good at both, and that makes her appreciate what she has to offer.
6. She Recreated a Famous Show
She’s not just talented in terms of her music. She’s also talented in terms of so much more. She’s got a lot going for her, including the fact that she re-launched an old show that was beyond famous in the day. She and a former member of Wild N Out – from MTV – decided to remake the “Singled Out” show. It was a dating game show that was famous a long time ago, and they’ve decided to recreate it and put it on their YouTube Channel.
7. She Loves Dogs
And she’s even more awesome than just being a dog lover – she’s a dog loving dog adopter. She doesn’t shop, she adopts. With so many animals out there in need of homes who are not being bred and treated like monetized objects left and right, she’s found her own love in a dog she adopted. His name is Esco, and we love him almost as much as she does. She is a dog mom, and she is proud of that fact in her life.
8. She Works with PETA
She is not just a dog lover. She is not just someone who adopted a dog to love and keep as her baby. She is someone who loves dogs so much she was willing to work with PETA to bring awareness to the dangerous act of dog abuse. She wore chains on the campaign ad photos she posed with her dog for, and the caption reads, “Only one of us wears chains,” which is a play on words to help break the chain of animal abuse.
9. She Roasted Blac Chyna
Her hit show is all about rapping and freestyling and battling, and she roasted Blac Chyna when she was the guest – and the guest was not happy. She came at her with some digs about her relationship with Rob “the least famous” Kardashian, about her lack of a famous career, and about her general lack of anything worthwhile, and Chyna was furious.
10. This is Not a Fake Name
There are some people out there who think that Justina Valentine is a stage name for her to use when she raps, but it is anything but. She was born with this name, and this is the name she’s been using her entire life. It’s like her parents knew she’d be famous one day, and they had to give her the right name to go along with her future career.