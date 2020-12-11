Life is all about having as many experiences as you possibly can, right? So when Justinavery (Justin) Palm found himself with the opportunity to experience being on reality TV, he knew that he couldn’t turn it down. As a guest member on season 8 of Are You The One? Justin, who is bisexual, joined a house of 15 other queer people who were looking for love. In addition to hoping they left the show with their perfect match, the cast members were also competing for a chance to win $1m. Justin may have gone home empty handed, but being on the show proved to be a life changing opportunity. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Justinavery Palm.
1. He Hadn’t Watched Are You The One Before Being Cast
When Justin decided to do AYTO? he didn’t exactly know what he was getting himself into because he hadn’t seen the show before. He told AV Press, “I’m not really a big TV junkie. But once I started applying for it and actually seeing what the show was, I was very excited by what I saw because it looked like a lot of fun. It looked like an exciting, life-changing experience.”
2. He Was In The Navy
Justin was born and raised in California where he attended Knight High School. After graduation, he decided to join the United States Navy where he served for six years. After leaving the military, he decided to relocate to New York City which is where he currently lives.
3. He Loves To Travel
Getting out and seeing the world is truly a priceless experience and Justin is thankful that it’s one he’s able to have. He has gotten the chance to travel to all sorts of beautiful places and he loves learning about different cultures. Some of the places he’s been to include England and Puerto Rico.
4. He Is A Photographer
Justin has always had a creative spirit, and one of his favorite ways to express his creativity is through photography. He has a natural talent for capturing beautiful moments and he specializes in event and portrait photography. Justin currently takes clients in the Brooklyn area. He has set up a website and a separate Instagram account for his photography business.
5. He Had A Great Experience On The Show
Doing a reality TV show can be a hit or miss experience. While there are some people that love it so much that they end up doing multiple shows, there are others who decide to stay as far away from cameras as possible after doing one show. While Justin hasn’t expressed any plans to do more reality TV in the future, he had a great experience doing AYTO?
6. He Has An Account On OnlyFans
The premium content platform OnlyFans has become increasingly popular in 2020. Best-known as a place to find x-rated content, OnlyFans has attracted a wide variety of people and Justin is one of them. He charges $12.99 per month to gain access to his racy content.
7. He Is Studying Forensics
Now that things from the show have calmed down, Justin has been able to settle into a routine and he is enjoying life in New York. He is studying forensics at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and told AV Press that he always planned on pursuing an education after he was done with the military.
8. He Loves The Outdoors
Even though Justin lives in the big city now, he is a nature boy at heart. He loves spending as much time outdoors as he possibly can. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include things like hiking, swimming, fishing, and camping. As you can imagine, he doesn’t get to do those things to often in New York.
9. He Sells Videos On Cameo
If you or someone you know is a fan of Justin’s you’ll be happy to know that he has an account on Cameo. Cameo is a platform that allows celebrities to record and sell personalized video shoutouts. These videos are perfect for occasions such as birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries. Justin is currently charging $50 per video.
10. He Is A YouTuber
Justin has been doing everything he can to keep his reality TV momentum going. After doing the show, he created a YouTube channel where he posts vlogs, Q&As, and reaction videos. In just a little over a year, his channel has gotten more than 6,000 subscribers and he has nearly 330,000 total views. Not only is his content great, but the fact that he posts consistently has probably been a huge factor in the growth of his channel.