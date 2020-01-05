10 Things You Didn’t Know About Justine Marjan

Justine Marjan is a celebrity hair stylist that is best known for being the preferred stylist of the Kardashians. She is also a beauty influencer and contributes to several fashion magazines on a regular basis. Here are ten things about her that you may not know.
1. One Of Her First Jobs Was Braiding Hair On The Beach
When she was younger she used to make money by braiding hair and charging $20. It became something of a side hustle for her when she was a teenager. She used to do her sister’s hair and then some of her friends asked if she would do theirs as well. Things started to grow from there and she decided to set up a stall at the beach which also proved very popular.
2. She Has Been A Hairstylist For More Than Ten Years
She did not seriously begin to think about making a career out of being a hairstylist until she was almost twenty. She had missed the chance to take her SATS and enrolled at a local community college but with no clear idea about what she wanted to do. She was waiting for the bus one day in order to get to college and noticed that there was a hair salon across the road. She went in and asked if she could volunteer in order to learn the ropes but she was hired as a receptionist. Eventually she worked her way up to becoming a stylist at the salon.
3. She Has Worked Closely With Jen Atkin In The Past
She credits Jen Atkin as being one of her closest mentors. She applied for the chance to work with Jen after seeing an ad on social media and she had to cancel all her clients in the salon to drive to LA for the interview. Jen was not feeling well on the day of the trial and Justine didn’t even get the chance to speak to her. She did not get the job initially but after a few weeks she got a phone call to say that the assistant that was hired did not work out and was asked if she would still be interested in taking the job. This was an excellent opportunity for Justine as according to Wikipedia Jen Atkin is one of the most influential hair stylists in the world.
4. Her First Celebrity Client Was Kelly Rowland
The first celebrity client she worked with was Kelly Rowland and this was a big moment for her. She told Style Caster that she was really grateful for the opportunity to work with Kelly because of the advice that she gave her about working with natural hair. Justine believes that the chance to work with a variety of different hair types is something that is missing in a lot of beauty schools. She would like to see stylists receive more real world salon experience as part of their training.
5. She Only Started Working With Kim Kardashian Because Her Boss Couldn’t Make The Appointment
She is best known for her work with Kim Kardashian and her sisters, but their first meeting only came about by chance. Jen Atkin had an appointment with Kim but she was unable to make it and sent Justine instead. Kim only needed her doing for a small event, but she was impressed with the work that Justine did and asked for her several times after this. She did the braids that Kim wore when she announced the birth of her second child and it was after this that her career really took off.
6. She Is A Brand Ambassador For GHD
Justine became a brand ambassador for GHD in North America in 2017. She was approached by GHD because she often uses their products to create several of her signature looks. Her role as ambassador means that she often uses GHD products when she is giving her hair tutorials. This allows her to show people how the products that they might have can be used to best effect to achieve the looks that they want.
7. She Is Currently The Lead Hairstylist On Project Runway
She is the lead hairstylist on the current season of Project Runway. Tresemme is the official hair partner of the series and she had been the Global Stylist of this brand for the last two years. Being involved in the show is another opportunity for her to raise awareness of her work and it is listed on her website as one of the achievements she is most proud of.
8. She Has Her Own Line Of Hair Accessories
She has worked with Kitsch to launch her own range of hair accessories. She has said that seeing her name on packaging of a product was a very surreal moment for her. The range that she has created is named Kitsch x Justine and features accessories such as hair ties, clips and bobby pins. The design of the range is inspired by the trend of big logos from the 1990s.
9. She Divides Her Time Between New York And Los Angeles
Most people would find it difficult to split their time between two cities on the opposite end of the country, but it is something that Justine takes in her stride. It is also good for her career because a great deal of her clients live in either one of these cities. She does a lot of traveling for her job anyway and so it is something she has gotten used to over time.
10. Her Dream Job Is To Style The Hair Of The Vogue Cover Model
Although she has already achieved a lot in her career, there is still a lot more that she wants to go on to achieve. One of her biggest goals is to have one of her styles modeled on the front cover of Vogue. If the rest of her career continues along the path she is already on, then this is a dream which is likely to come true.