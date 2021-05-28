Kaci Walfall may be young, but she’s certainly not new to the entertainment industry. The talented young actress has been performing for much of her life, but now she’s officially on the brink of her biggest opportunity yet. It was recently announced that Kaci will be playing the title character in an upcoming TV series called Naomi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will follow “a teenage girl as she sets out to uncover the origins of a supernatural event in her hometown, eventually challenging everything she knows about heroes.” Lots of people are already excited about Kaci’s casting, and this role will be the perfect opportunity for her to show the world what she’s made of. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kaci Walfall.
1. She’s Only 16-Years-Old
Most 16-year-olds are thinking about things like math tests and school dances, but Kaci Walfall isn’t exactly like other kids her age. Her teenage years have been full of acting gigs and industry events. By the time she reaches adulthood, she will have seen and done more than some people can ever imagine.
2. She Was In An Episode In Power
Being cast in Naomi is the biggest opportunity Kaci has had in her career so far, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten to work on some cool projects in the past. In 2017, she appeared in an episode of the popular TV series Power. She played a character named Tamara.
3. She Likes To Sing
At the moment, Kaci is best known for being an actress, but in reality, she’s a triple threat. Kaci also loves to sing and dance and she is pretty good at both. Luckily, she has gotten the chance to incorporate singing, dancing, and acting at different points in her career.
4. She Is Not Very Active On Social Media
As a 16-year-old rising star, most people would probably guess that Kaci is all over social media. In reality, however, it does not appear that spending a lot of time on social media is high on her priority list. While she does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, she only posts every once in a while. She has recently gotten more active with the announcement of her casting in Naomi.
5. She Has Been On Broadway
Kaci has already proven that she has what it takes to act across mediums Kaci has found success on the stage and she’s already been on Broadway. She played young Nala in The Lion King. As of now, however, it appears that she is more focused on on-screen opportunities.
6. She Likes To Read
When Kaci isn’t busy making art, she likes to spend her time consuming it. Kaci enjoys kicking back with a good book when she gets the chance. While she may not be a traditional student at the moment, Kaci has always been the kind of person who loves to learn new things.
7. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Don’t let Kaci’s age fool you into thinking that she isn’t interested in what’s going on in the world. She is very in tune with issues impacting human rights and she has used her platform to show her support for the fights to end racism and police brutality. She has also shared resources with her followers.
8. She Likes To Stay Active
As an actress, staying in good shape is pretty high on Kaci’s priority list. Kaci likes to get her exercise in, but that doesn’t always mean spending hours in the gym. She enjoys doing things like swimming and roller skating. In addition to helping her stay in good physical shape, exercising is also a great way for her to release the stress of working in such a hectic industry.
9. She Only Has A Handful Of TV Credits
Despite the fact that Kaci has been in the industry for several years, her TV career is really just getting started. To date, she has just five TV credits and that includes her upcoming role in Naomi. She made her first TV appearance in Army Wives in 2013. Although she doesn’t have much TV experience, you’d never be able to tell from watching her.
10. She Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Interviews are typically a great way for people to learn about celebrities, but Kaci’s fans haven’t really gotten that chance yet. As of now, it doesn’t look like Kaci has done any official interviews. This will likely change, though, as more information starts to come out about Naomi and the show gets close to its release.