Although the series is new to the American audience, Terrace House is all the rage in Japan. The reality show, which is somewhat similar to The Real World, features a group of strangers who come together to live in a house. However, cast mates dating each other is the ultimate purpose of the show seems to be for cast members to get to know and date each other. One of the show’s residents/cast mates has been getting quite a bit of attention. Kai Kobayashi has been labeled the official ‘crush’ of the cast and many viewers would agree. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kai Kobayashi.
1. He Wants To Be A Stand-Up Comedian
Kai Kobayashi already knows exactly what he would like to do with his life. His goal is to be a stand-up comedian and perform. He’s already gotten himself off to a good start by doing quite a few shows. He has a somewhat deadpan style of comedy and writes several jokes based around Japan and Japanese culture. His ultimate goal is to move to New York and.
2. He’s An Actor
Terrace House isn’t Kai’s first experience being in front of the camera. According to his LinkedIn page he has quite a bit of acting experience. He said that he has “been in multiple drama series and movies in Japan.” According to his IMDB page, he has earned 5 acting credits throughout his career.
3. He Founded His Own Company
If Kai never makes it as a comedian or an actor, he will have his artistic talents to fall back on. Kai is a very skilled artist who enjoys drawing and painting. His LinkedIn page currently lists profession as a graphic design at a company named Eddie Hark where he is also the founder.
4. He Write Poetry
Kai has a sensitive side to him that has made him especially people to the women on Terrace House and to viewers. If you thought he couldn’t possibly get more endearing, you’re in for a treat. On top of all of his other great qualities, Kai is also very poetic. He’s writes poems and has posted several of them on his graphic design website. His poems touch on topics from love all the way to race and gender.
5. He Likes To Play Gold
Most sports aren’t Kai’s strong suite, but golf is an exception. He loves to play golf and says that his best score is 69. For those who aren’t familiar with golf, a score of 69 is pretty impressive. The average score on an 18 hole course is usually around 90.
6. He’s Lived in 5 Countries
Kai Kobayashi is quite the jet setter. Although he hasn’t revealed too much information about his personal life, we do know that his mother is American. Throughout his life, Kai has lived in five countries: Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States. He is currently back in Japan.
7. Chris Rock Is His Favorite Comedian
Every aspiring comedian has successful comedian to look up to. For Kai Kobayashi, that person is none other than Chris Rock who has also had a very successful acting career. Rock spent a good portion of his life and career in New York which is something Kai hopes to do as well.
8. He Has A YouTube Channel
Kai Kobayashi may not be a huge YouTube influencer, but he does have his own channel. He only has 82 subscribers and doesn’t seem to post much. However, if you’re interested in seeing more of his comedy, his channel is a good place to start. Who knows, maybe he’ll get back into it once he’s done filming on Terrace House.
9. He Speaks At Least 2 Languages
Seeing as how he’s lived in a handful of countries, there’s a very good chance that Kai speaks more than two languages. However, we know for sure that he speaks and writes English and Japanese fluently. This is very impressive seeing as how English and Japanese are vastly different languages.
10. He Loves Old Music
As a 25-year-old graphic designer with dreams of living the stand-up life in New York, Kai Kobayashi may not strike most people as an old soul. But when it comes to music, his taste is well beyond his years. Kai is a fan of older songs and even has a playlist on his YouTube channel called “Old Gold”. The playlist features artists like Doris Day, Nina Simone, Al Green, and Elton John.