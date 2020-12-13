Season 8 of the MTV series Are You The One? proved to be unlike anything the dating show world had ever seen. Unlike previous seasons of of the show, season 8 featured an entirely queer cast. One of the cast members who ultimately became a fan favorite was Kai Wes. Assigned female at birth, Kai eventually came to the conclusion that he was nonbinary and began the transition process. Not only did his story warm lots of people’s hearts, but his good looks didn’t go unnoticed either. Even though he didn’t find true love on the show, the opportunity proved to be beneficial in other ways. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kai Wes.
1. He Initially Came Out As A Lesbian
Like many people, Kai wasn’t aware that gender exists on a spectrum and that not everyone identifies as just male or female. As a result, he spent many of his younger years identifying as a lesbian although he never felt like the label truly fit him. In college he began to learn more about gender identities and eventually came out again as nonbinary.
2. He’s Originally From Rhode Island
There isn’t a lot information floating around about Kai’s life before the show, especially things pertaining to his life before he transitioned. One thing we do know though, is that he was born and raised in Rhode Island. He currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
3. He Is Still Single
If you watched Kai’s season of AOTY?, you’ll probably remember that he didn’t end up going home with the love of his life like he was hoping for. During an interview with People, Kai revealed that while he has dated since the show, he is still single. He also mentioned that he is interested in polyamorous relationships now.
4. He Studied At Emerson College
Kai attended Emerson College in Boston where he earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated documentary journalism. During his time at Emerson he was also involved in the Advancement Group for Love and Expression and helped organize the school’s first Trans Awareness Week.
5. He Is A Producer
Kai has always loved the behind the scenes world of the entertainment industry and he has plans to put his college degree to good use. In 2020, he made his debut as a producer with a short film called Them. We will likely be seeing a lot more production work from Kai in the future.
6. He Is An Actor
Being on AYTO? isn’t the first or only time Kai has been in a camera. In fact, he made his first on screen appearance in 2017 in a web series called Twenty. At the time he was using the name Kai Bigwood. According to his page on IMDB, he also has two other acting credits.
7. He Sells Videos On Cameo
Being on AYTO? has helped Kai build a fanbase that consists of people from all over the world. He loves getting the chance to connect with his fans and he created an account on Cameo to give him an additional way of doing that. Cameo is a platform that allows people to purchase personalized video shoutouts from their favorite celebrities and influencers. Unfortunately, however, it looks like Kai isn’t accepting any new orders at the moment.
8. He Believes In The Importance Of Representation
When Kai was growing up, he didn’t get the chance to see many queer people on TV, and trans representation was virtually non existent. As a result, he has a deep understanding of just how important it is for people to see people they can relate to in movies, shows, etc. He is grateful for AYTO? for giving him the chance to be a part of that representation and has made it a priority to use his platform to be a resource to other young LGBTQ+ people.
9. He Is A Model
It’s unclear whether or not Kai has done any professional modeling, but if he hasn’t yet his time is certainly coming. Kai is a natural in front of the camera and he loves posing for photos. As an artist himself, he knows exactly what to do to make a picture come to life.
10. He And Danny Are Still Cordial
According to AYTO?’s algorithm, Danny Prikazsky is Kai’s perfect match. In the real world, however, that wasn’t exactly the case. Despite being paired on the show, it quickly became apparent to both Kai and Danny that they weren’t a good fit romantically. Despite the fact that things didn’t work out, Kai told People that they are still cordial and supportive of each other.