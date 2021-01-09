The moment each woman pulls up to The Bachelor mansion is always one of the most exciting times of the season. Not only is it the viewers’ first time getting to know the contestants, but it’s The Bachelor’s as well. When Kaili Anderson walked up wearing lingerie, she definitely left Matt James speechless. The other contestants, however, weren’t as thrilled. Fortunately for Kaili, Matt’s opinion is the only one that matters and he decided to give her a rose. Now that she’s made it past the first night, Kaili is ready to show Matt why she is the perfect woman for him. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kaili Anderson.
1. She’s A San Diego Native
By the looks of things, Kaili has moved around quite a lot over the last several years. She is originally from the San Diego area, but she is currently living in Las Vegas. She also lived in Chicago at some point. On the bright side, the fact that she’s used to moving around means she shouldn’t have an issue relocating to New York City if she wins the show.
2. She Loves Long Distance Running
Running is one of those things that people either love or hate. Kaili is one of the people who loves it. She is a dedicated long distance runner and she spends a lot of time training. According to official bio for The Bachelor, one of her ultimate goals is to run an ultra-marathon.
3. She Has A Large Social Media Following
Usually being on reality TV is the catalyst to helping someone become an influencer, but Kaili already had the juice. Even before being a contestant on The Bachelor, Kaili had already built a large social media following. She currently has more than 26,000 on Instagram. By the end of the show, there’s a very good chance she’ll have even more followers.
4. Her Family Hasn’t Liked Any Of Her Boyfriends
Kaili is at a place in her life where she’s ready to settle down with Mr. Right — or, Mr. James in this case — and she’s hoping that he will be able to make a good impression on her family. Her Bachelor bio says that her family has never been excited about any of the men she’s dated. Hopefully Matt will be able to break this streak.
5. She Loves Being By The Water
The fact that Kaili rolled up to The Bachelor mansion wearing lingerie lets us all know that she likes to keep her body beach ready at a moment’s notice. That’s likely because she loves to spend a lot of time by the water. From the beach to the pool, you can usually catch Kaili soaking up some sun in her bathing suit.
6. The Bachelor Is Her First TV Show
In some instances, women who appear as contestants on The Bachelor have had minor acting careers or have been on other reality shows in the past, but not Kaili. Her page on IMDB lists The Bachelor as the first and only time she’s been on any kind of TV show.
7. She Doesn’t Care What Her Haters Think
Only one episode of The Bachelor has aired so far, but that hasn’t stopped some viewers from thinking they know Kaili. She’s already had to deal with people saying some not-so-nice things about her, but she doesn’t plan on letting any of that get under her skin.
8. She Loves Dying Her Hair
What’s that they say? Blondes have more fun? Or is it brunettes do it better? Either way, Kaili can relate. She’s no stranger to dye and she loves experimenting with her hair color. Matt better be cool with a girl who likes switching up her look often because that’s exactly Kaili will be doing.
9. She Enjoys Interacting With Viewers
As someone who has built a large social media following, Kaili knows all about the importance of keeping people engaged. So far, she’s already doing a great job of interacting with fans from The Bachelor. It’s pretty common to see her responding to tweets with questions and comments from fans.
10. She Isn’t A Fan Of The Bachelor
It’s easy to assume that all of the women who compete on The Bachelor are also fans of the show, but that doesn’t appear to be the case – at least when it comes to Kaili. During the season premiere, she tweeted that it was actually the first episode of the show she’s ever watched. Hopefully she’ll be in the mansion long enough to watch many more.