10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kajal Aggarwal

She’s an Indian model and actress who is big in Bollywood, but she’s becoming a household name across the world. Her name is Kajal Aggarwal, and you know her face. She’s someone who has been in the business for well over a decade, and she’s making a big name for herself. She’s most widely recognized in the Bollywood arena, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a mainstream actress. She’s got the talent to become an international superstar, and we think that’s precisely what she’s going to make happen. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented beauty.
1. She’s an 80s Baby
Kajal Aggarwal was born in the greatest decade of all time – we are not that biased, promise. She was born on June 19, 1985. She was raised before social media, cell phones, and the constant distraction that happens all over the world when people cannot disconnect and put their phones away for more than a minute. She got to have the best of both worlds growing up.
2. She’s Been Acting Since 2004
She made her acting debut in 2004 when she was almost 20. She was part of a film called “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na,” which did well. She was happy with the work she did in the film, and she was effectively bitten by the acting bug at that point. She knew there was no turning back following her first role.
3. She’s from Bombay
When she was born, she was living in Bombay. Today, that is an area known as Mumbai. Her family was Punjabi Hindu, and they lived in the same area much of her life. She enjoyed the time she spent here growing up with her mother, father, and her siblings.
4. She Comes From a Family of Hardworking People
Kajal has a mother and a father who both work very hard. Her father is an entrepreneur. He works in the textile business. Her mother is a confectioner, but she mostly works as her daughter’s business manager. When you keep it all in the family like this, it helps keeps things working in a well-oiled fashion. It’s also nice that she gets to spend so much time with her family.
5. She’s Got a Famous Sister
Kajal is not the only famous actress in her family, either. Her own sister is a famous actress who also works int eh same business. Her name is Nisha Aggarwal, and she’s got a large fanbase of her own. She’s also married to a man with an important job, too. He’s the managing director of the Asian Gold’s Gyms, and his name is Karan Valecha.
6. She’s Educated
Kajal did not go straight into acting without first getting her education. She began her educational career at the Jai Hind College, and she later attended Kishinchand Chellaram College. She graduated with a degree in mass media, specializing specifically in advertising and marketing. She’s not done, yet, either. She’s always had a dream of having her MBA, and she will go back to school at some point to earn that.
7. She’s Got Endorsement Deals
One of her most lucrative deals in the industry is her many endorsements. She’s a brand ambassador for a celebrity cricket league, for Panasonic, for Dabur, Green Trends, and so much more. She’s learned that some of the best income comes from these types of deals, and she takes them if they work well with her brand aesthetic.
8. She’s Getting Married
She’s allegedly getting married soon, but no one knows much about the man she is going to marry. All we know at this point is that he is an industrialist and that he is from Aurangabad. She has not mentioned his name, there is no information out there about him, but she came clean in an interview in late 2019 saying that she’s planning her wedding soon. So, is this a rumor, or is this true? And if she is getting married, we are so impressed she’s managed to keep her love life this private for this long.
9. She’s Got a Statue
She’s so famous and so good at what she does that even the famous Madam Tussauds has decided that she’s worth commemorating the rest of her life. They’ve created a wax figure of the superstar, and it is surprisingly lifelike. We suppose they are quite good at that, however.
10. Family is Everything
She likes to keep her life as low-key as possible, but she also likes to spend as much time as she can with her family. She considers her family the most important people in the world to herself, and she is quite happy to have them around her as much as she possibly can.