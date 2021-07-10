10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kale Culley

When CBS announced the new show “Walker,” they also announced that they’d cast Kale Culley to play a role in the new series. He’s a young actor who might not have a household name, but he will. He’s talented, he’s ambitious, and he’s taking his time making sure each character he portrays is one who will make an impact. He can do it all, and his fans want to know everything they can. We’ve been digging deep into his life, and this is what we know about the talented young actor.
1. He is Very Young
He’s a young man who isn’t quite a man. He’s young, though. He’s only 15. He was born on May 17, 2005. He’ll soon celebrate his 16th birthday during a time of year when being outdoors is all anyone wants to do, and we hope it means he has something fun planned.
2. He Can Describe Himself
When asked to provide three words that really do emulate who he is as a person, Kale Culley uses creative words. He’s adventurous, funny, and he’s outgoing. We get the sense that he might have a tremendous amount of confidence if he uses words like that to describe himself.
3. He’s in School
One thing that he still has to do despite being an actor who works just about everywhere is his schoolwork. He has to get up early, get his schooling done, and then go to work to film. He’s been in some of the best shows (ever heard of Henry Danger on Nick?) but that doesn’t mean he can shirk his educational responsibilities.
4. He’s Close to His Mom
Sons are like that. They love their moms, and this is one kid who is not an exception to that rule. He loves his family, and he really loves his mom. She does all his hard work for him while he acts, auditions, and studies. She’s his mom-ager.
5. He’s Got the Balance
In life, we all wonder how to best balance it all. I’m often asked how to balance being a self-employed mother and wife, but it turns out I don’t know. I do my best to balance it all. Some days we kill it with the balancing act, and some days I fall right off balance every step of the way. You get up and you try again tomorrow – and you always give yourself grace. However, Kale Culley might have the answer. He balances it all pretty well. He’s homeschooled, he chooses friends who have the same job so they know the difficulties of having a personal and professional life, and he doesn’t play sports. It seems the answer is to minimize distractions and focus on the things you love the most if you want more balance.
6. He’s Got Good Advice
It’s actually the kind of advice he’s learned along the way. Someone once told him that you cannot beat yourself up if you don’t get a role because it wasn’t for you. That’s true of everything in life. You cannot beat yourself up. You have to do things that are not always in your plan, but that’s because you are working on a better plan.
7. Drama is King
When he is asked to choose what kind of acting he likes to do the best, he loves a drama. He feels it’s best for him, and it’s something that he prefers. It’s because he likes to give depth in his roles. He likes to work with something with a bit more content, but we know this means he doesn’t dislike the fun that’s to be had making comedies.
8. He’s Got Big Role Models
When you think of a kid this age – someone who isn’t even old enough to legally drive a car – you might assume his role models are younger, more current actors and performers. This young man, however, knows real talent when he sees it. He’s not looking to TikTok or social media for his role models. He’s a huge fan of the OGs; Jim Carrey and Glen Close. We have to give it to him, too; they are two the best.
9. He’s Religious
At 15, we are very impressed that Kale Culley is a fan of church. It’s part of his ideal week, and we do with more people would find faith in their lives. He likes to attend church, and he tries hard not to miss a service.
10. He’s Private
He’s only 15, so his parents probably make sure he’s as private as possible. He isn’t quite old enough yet to fully understand the value of keeping as much to yourself as you can, but he does a superb job of it regardless.