Since its inception, the video game industry has been dominated by men. In recent years, however, women have started to establish themselves as talented gamers. Among those women is Kalei Renay. Thanks to her love for gaming, Kalei has built an impressive social media following full of people who love to see her do her thing. She frequently streams her gameplay and she recently joined the well-known gaming group FaZe Clan. While some may see playing video games all day as nothing more than a waste of time, Kalei and others like her are proof that it can be a very lucrative pastime. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kalei Renay.
1. She Didn’t Get A Console Until She Was A Teenager
There are a lot of people who remember getting their first video game consoles when they were little kids. Surprisingly, that isn’t the case for Kalei, though. While she plays a lot of computer games when she was younger, she didn’t actually get a video game console until she was 13.
2. She’s Very Private
Over the years, Kalei has built a very big online fan base. As a result, there are people all over the world who feel like they know her. In reality, however, she is a relatively private person. While she’s very active on social media, she likes to keep her content primarily focused on gaming and hasn’t shared much about her personal life.
3. She Has A Guinea Pig
When it comes to having pets, most people tend to think of pet owners in two groups: dog people and cat people. Kalei, however, is a guinea pig person. She has an adorable little guinea pig named Oliver. Unfortunately, however, he hasn’t been too many appearances on her social media profiles.
4. She Streams Half Of The Day
Kalei’s dedication to gaming is truly impressive. Not only is gaming a full-time job for Kalei, but she actually spends more time playing video games than most people do at their ‘real’ jobs. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Kalei streams between 10 and 12 hours a day.
5. She Plays The Piano
Playing video games isn’t the only thing that Kalei is good at. In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Kalei revealed that she is a self-taught piano player who has been playing for several years. She has also been learning the guitar. At some point, she would love to learn how to play the violin.
6. She Sometimes Feels Left Out Of The Gaming Community
Despite the fact that Kalei has a large fan base, she admits that she still feels left out from time to time. In her Q&A video, she shared that because she is often considered a troll, there aren’t a lot of people in the gaming community who reach out to her to collaborate.
7. She Started Streaming At 15
Kalei was just 15 years old when she decided to stream for the first time. During an interview with Noob Feed, Kalei said, “I was playing with my friends one night and they told me about Twitch; I had no idea what it was. I’ve always been into gaming, but I had NO idea there was an entire online community on social media. I only knew about online party chat and YouTube –stuff like that–, but I didn’t even know there was a thing called “streaming”, so I made a Twitter and Twitch account and my first streamer I ever watched was SJ, also known as Vindictive. She inspired me to become a streamer.”
8. She Is Grateful For Her Haters
Since starting her streaming career, Kalei has encountered more than her fair share of haters. While it definitely took some getting used to, she has gotten to a place where she isn’t bothered by the negative things people say. Instead, she is thankful to those people for helping her become who she is today.
9. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Even though Kalei spends the majority of her time sitting in front of a screen, she still likes to get outside as often as she can. When she isn’t busy playing video games, hiking is one of her favorite things to do. She is a nature lover who enjoys taking in the beauty of her surroundings.
10. Gaming Brings Out Her Anger Issues
We all know that person who throws the controller across the room when they lose a game, and apparently, Kalei is one of those people. Kalei told Noob Feed, “I did/do have a huge rage issue when it comes to videogames. I do curse a lot and get very aggravated when things don’t go my way in a game; either dying or technical issues. I have been known for breaking mice, keyboards and, yes, my desk.”