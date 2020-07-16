Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kameron Ross

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kameron Ross

1 min ago

Auditioning for a show like America’s Got Talent takes a lot of courage. No matter how talented you are, it’s always tough to perform in front of a panel of judges. So you can only imagine how terrified country singer Kameron Ross was when Simon Cowell stopped him in the middle of his performance. After all, being stopped usually isn’t an indication of something good. Fortunately, Simon wasn’t trying to end the performance all together. Instead, he wanted to ask Kameron to sing a capella instead. The entire performance hasn’t been aired yet, but we have a good feeling about Simon’s reaction once Kameron was done showing off his vocals. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about America’s Got Talent contestant, Kameron Ross.

1. He Performs Covers On YouTube

Even though Kameron’s entire audition hasn’t aired yet, he’s already building up a fan base. For those who want to hear what else he can do, the good news is that he has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of himself singing cover songs. At the moment, he only has 551 subscribers, but that number will likely go up once his episode airs.

2. Shania Twain Inspired Him To Start Singing

Kameron has been a fan of country music for as long as he can remember. He can pinpoint the exact moment he realized that he wanted to be a singer. He told a local news station, “I went to my first concert, Shania Twain, when I was eight and since then I knew that was what I wanted to do.”

3. He Lost His Full-Time Job Due To COVID

COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives in more ways than one. Not only has the disease killed hundreds of thousands of people of people and infected millions, but it’s also left countless others without employment. Sadly, Kameron is one of the many people who has lost his job due to the pandemic.

4. He’s Been Auditioning For Competition Shows For Over A Decade

Being on a singing competition show can be a great way for an artist to jumpstart their career. Kameron has been auditioning for various competition shows for the last 15 years. Unfortunately, he’s had to hear ‘no’ a lot in the process. Hopefully, his experience on AGT pans out.

5. He Lives In Dallas, TX

Kameron was born and raised in the Dallas area. Kameron is so proud to be from Texas that he even has an outline of the state tattooed on his back. While it’s not exactly Nashville in terms of the music industry, Texas has has a very prominent history in country music.

6. He’s Faced Struggled Because Of His Sexuality

Kameron is an openly gay man. Although he accepts himself and his sexuality, the same can’t always be said for others. Because of his sexuality, he has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in his life especially in regards to his music. He actually ended up losing gigs after people found out he was gay. For a while, Kameron even decided to take a break from singing because he started to feel discouraged. However, now he’s back in full force.

7. He’s In A Relationship

For those of you who were wondering, Kameron Ross is off the market. He is in a very happy relationship with a man named Lio Botello. Although Lio isn’t in the music industry, he does have some experience with reality competition shows. Lio is the co-owner of a bakery called Sugar Daddy’s Cakery which was featured on season 2 of the Netflix show, Sugar Rush.

8. He Enjoys Being Outdoors

Like a true Texan, Kameron loves to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature. When he isn’t busy performing or rehearsing, you can usually catch him outside and he isn’t afraid to break a sweat. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming and hiking.

9. He Writes Music As Well

In addition to singing, Kameron also writes music. However, for his audition, he chose to perform a cover song. It doesn’t look like he’s released any of his original music yet, but hopefully that’s something he does down the line. If things don’t work out with his singing career, he may have future in writing songs for other artists.

10. He’s Been Singing For More Than 20 Years

When it comes to singing, Kameron isn’t new to it, he’s true to it. He has been singing for over 20 years and in that time he’s gotten to perform at venues all over Texas. Hopefully his talent and years of experience come in handy and help him go far in the AGT competition.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Undercover Chef
What We Learned from the 30 Rock Reunion Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about USA’s “Cannonball”
Charlize Theron Wants in on The WWE: This is Awesome
Why Movie Sets Spray Water on the Ground While Filming Outside Shots
Rambo 5
If a Rambo 6 Happens, What Could it Possibly Look Like?
Is The Timing Finally Right for a Tron 3? Disney Thinks So
Why Tom Was the Real Villain in 500 Days of Summer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kameron Ross
The Lost Boys is Going to be a Stage Musical
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alice Wetterlund
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jyoti Amge
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing