10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kameron Ross

Auditioning for a show like America’s Got Talent takes a lot of courage. No matter how talented you are, it’s always tough to perform in front of a panel of judges. So you can only imagine how terrified country singer Kameron Ross was when Simon Cowell stopped him in the middle of his performance. After all, being stopped usually isn’t an indication of something good. Fortunately, Simon wasn’t trying to end the performance all together. Instead, he wanted to ask Kameron to sing a capella instead. The entire performance hasn’t been aired yet, but we have a good feeling about Simon’s reaction once Kameron was done showing off his vocals. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about America’s Got Talent contestant, Kameron Ross.
1. He Performs Covers On YouTube
Even though Kameron’s entire audition hasn’t aired yet, he’s already building up a fan base. For those who want to hear what else he can do, the good news is that he has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of himself singing cover songs. At the moment, he only has 551 subscribers, but that number will likely go up once his episode airs.
2. Shania Twain Inspired Him To Start Singing
Kameron has been a fan of country music for as long as he can remember. He can pinpoint the exact moment he realized that he wanted to be a singer. He told a local news station, “I went to my first concert, Shania Twain, when I was eight and since then I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
3. He Lost His Full-Time Job Due To COVID
COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives in more ways than one. Not only has the disease killed hundreds of thousands of people of people and infected millions, but it’s also left countless others without employment. Sadly, Kameron is one of the many people who has lost his job due to the pandemic.
4. He’s Been Auditioning For Competition Shows For Over A Decade
Being on a singing competition show can be a great way for an artist to jumpstart their career. Kameron has been auditioning for various competition shows for the last 15 years. Unfortunately, he’s had to hear ‘no’ a lot in the process. Hopefully, his experience on AGT pans out.
5. He Lives In Dallas, TX
Kameron was born and raised in the Dallas area. Kameron is so proud to be from Texas that he even has an outline of the state tattooed on his back. While it’s not exactly Nashville in terms of the music industry, Texas has has a very prominent history in country music.
6. He’s Faced Struggled Because Of His Sexuality
Kameron is an openly gay man. Although he accepts himself and his sexuality, the same can’t always be said for others. Because of his sexuality, he has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in his life especially in regards to his music. He actually ended up losing gigs after people found out he was gay. For a while, Kameron even decided to take a break from singing because he started to feel discouraged. However, now he’s back in full force.
7. He’s In A Relationship
For those of you who were wondering, Kameron Ross is off the market. He is in a very happy relationship with a man named Lio Botello. Although Lio isn’t in the music industry, he does have some experience with reality competition shows. Lio is the co-owner of a bakery called Sugar Daddy’s Cakery which was featured on season 2 of the Netflix show, Sugar Rush.
8. He Enjoys Being Outdoors
Like a true Texan, Kameron loves to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature. When he isn’t busy performing or rehearsing, you can usually catch him outside and he isn’t afraid to break a sweat. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming and hiking.
9. He Writes Music As Well
In addition to singing, Kameron also writes music. However, for his audition, he chose to perform a cover song. It doesn’t look like he’s released any of his original music yet, but hopefully that’s something he does down the line. If things don’t work out with his singing career, he may have future in writing songs for other artists.
10. He’s Been Singing For More Than 20 Years
When it comes to singing, Kameron isn’t new to it, he’s true to it. He has been singing for over 20 years and in that time he’s gotten to perform at venues all over Texas. Hopefully his talent and years of experience come in handy and help him go far in the AGT competition.