Kandi Burruss Gets Own Reality Show Called Old Lady Gang

Any Real Housewives of Atlanta fan knows Kandi Burruss’ famous tagline, ‘don’t check me unless you’ve got a check for me’. Over the years that Kandi Burruss has been on the show, she has proven this statement to be right over and over again. Kandi Burruss appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2009, and thus far, she has four spin-offs. Bravo recently announced that they are in production for another of Kandi’s spin-offs called Old Lady Gang. The show will focus primarily on her family’s booming business.
Kandi Lenice Burruss- Tucker was born on May 17, 1976. She is the daughter of Joyce Jones and Reverend Titus Burruss. Her older brother Patrick Riley died in a car accident at the age of 22. Kandi attended Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia, and graduated in 1994.
She is professionally known by her mononym Kandi. She first gained recognition in 1992 with her vocal group called Xscape. In 2000, Burruss won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her contribution to the TLC song ’No Scrubs’. Burruss stars in the Bravo hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta. She joined the show while it was on its second season in 2009. She was announced as a replacement for DeShawn Snow. Since then, she has been on the show as a full-time housewife.
Kandi Burruss is a singer, songwriter, music producer, and music label owner. She has written songs for big stars such as Ed Sheeran, TLC, and Destiny’s Child. Kandi has shown her superb skills and talents throughout the time she has been on the show. Bravo took notice of her insane talent and gave her a spin-off. The spin-off, called Kandi Factory, focused on discovering and nurturing upcoming talent. The show premiered in 2012, and over the eight episodes that aired, Kandi developed the talents of 16 new artists. Kandi Factory, however, only lasted for one season. The next spin-off was based on Kandi’s relationship with her mother, Mama Joyce. The show was called Kandi’s Wedding. Mama Joyce didn’t like her now-husband Todd Tucker and fans got to see the family try to cope with Mama Joyce’s disdain for Tucker and the wedding that would’ve never seen the light.
The second spin-off was a success, and it toppled NeNe Leaks and Kim Zolciak’s spin-offs. She was then offered yet another spin-off called Kandi’s Ski Trip. The show followed Kandi and her husband, Tucker, alongside their families on a ski trip. Additionally, the show detailed how the two families worked hard to get their relationships on the right track. It wasn’t a done deal yet. Kandi was offered yet another spin-off that focused on the reunion with her former bandmates. The series was called Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. The show followed the ladies on tour as they worked hard to give their fans a reunion. Then enters the latest spin-off called the Old Lady Gang.
Everything There Is To Know About Old Lady Gang
Out of all the housewives on Bravo’s list of spin-offs, Kandi Burruss has had the most successful run. She has enjoyed high ratings and garnered a significant viewership. She also has the most number of spin-offs documenting various aspects of her business ventures as well as her personal life. Fans watched as Burruss and her husband worked tirelessly to actualize their restaurant called Old Lady Gang. The restaurant finally opened in 2016 and is currently located in 3 locations in Atlanta. The original site of the Old Lady Gang is the Casselberry Hill neighborhood.
The Old Lady Gang restaurant’s second location is in East Point, Georgia, where it is part of the Camp Creeks Marketplace. Old Lady Gang pays tribute to the Burruss family, including her mother’s (Mama Joyce) and aunts’ (Norah and Bertha) soul food recipes as passed down their generation. With this spin-off, Kandi Burruss can add to her lengthy list of projects and her growing paycheck. According to The Grio, the Jasmine Brand, which is a popular entertainment blog, reported last year of the spin-off talks being in progress.
It seems like the series has gotten the green light to go ahead with production. The Georgia Film Office has confirmed that the show is set to go into production. However, no further specific details have been given regarding the series. Additionally, the Bravo network has not yet provided any announcements of whether the show will focus on the main restaurant and its staff or if it will highlight the expansion of the restaurant. There is still no communication as to the exact location of the filming. The Old Lady Gang restaurants have received various awards for their outstanding food.
A Similar Plot Line
Die-hard fans will remember that Bravo is not new to this type of spin-off as they had a similar concept with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump got her spin-off called Vanderpump Rules as well, which has been a massive hit for the network sitting at eight seasons with 146 episodes in total. Lisa Vanderpump owns several restaurants and bars in West Hollywood. When the show premiered, it featured struggling models and actors who worked in one of her restaurants. As the show gained massive popularity, the cast gained fame and no longer work at SUR. They have made it big in their professions.
Tragedy At The Old Lady Gang Restaurant
According to Essence, a gunman entered Kandi Burruss’ restaurant, the Old Lady Gang, on February 14 at East Pit and opened fire. Three people were injured as the gunman shot a man inside and wounded two bystanders. Kandi Burruss addressed the issue via her Instagram account and assured everyone that the matter was under investigation. She further extended her apologies to the injured individuals and those who had been negatively affected by the situation.