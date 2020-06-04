After more than 10 years in the entertainment industry, Kang So-ra has proven that she is heart to stay. She has worked hard to go from a relatively unknown name to a legitimate superstar. The talented South Korean actress, has appeared in several TV shows, music videos, and movies. She’s also had two reality TV appearances and done some work as a host. Throughout the years, she has shown that she can take on a wide variety of roles. It’ll be interesting to see how Kang’s career involves as she continues to come more into her own. Perhaps she’ll even work on some American projects down the line. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kang So-ra.
1. She Studied Acting
Kang has always loved acting, and by the time she finished high school she knew it was something she wanted to pursue on a more serious level. While it was clear she already had skills, she wanted to sharpen them as much as she could. She decided to enroll in Dongguk University where she studied theater and film.
2. She Loves Junk Food
Judging by her petite frame and clear skin, it’s hard to believe that Kang actually loves greasy/fried foods. However, eating junk food is definitely her biggest guilty pleasure. She says, “When I am away for work, I mostly crave sweet, spicy and greasy food. Occasionally, I eat to relieve stress and to energise myself, although I know it’s not healthy.”
3. She Loves Her Dogs
Dog people, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Kang So-ra is one of us. She loves dogs and has two sweet little fur babies of her own. Kang loves spending time with her pups whenever she can. She is very devoted to taking care of her dogs and even goes as far as giving them full out massages.
4. She Picks Her Travel Destinations Based On Specific Criteria
Kang loves to travel, but she has a special interest in visiting certain types of places. She says, “I like to go to places where I am in the city, with the countryside and ocean nearby. I want to enjoy every moment, from observing people’s daily lives in the city, visiting museums and galleries and shopping, to relishing the tranquil scenes of the countryside and enjoying the sunset over the ocean.”
5. She’s Ready To Settle Down
Being in a serious relationship isn’t easy when you’re an actress. A busy schedule means you won’t always be able to spend as much time with your partner as you’d like. However, after years of working in the industry, Kang says she is finally at a place in her life where she feels like she’s ready to start seriously dating.
6. She’s Liking Her 30s More Than Her 20s
Getting older is natural, but it’s also something that most people dread – especially actors. But Kang doesn’t seem to feel that way. Instead, she is embracing her age and actually says that she’s enjoying her 30s more than she did her 20s. She told Soompi, “After entering my 30s, I became more mentally relaxed and comfortable. I learned a bit more about myself, so I feel like I’ve settled down now.”
7. She Has A Great Sense Of Humor
Kang has had a lot of dramatic roles throughout her career which may have given viewers the impression that she’s a very serious person. However, Kang actually seems to be more laid back than people would expect and she prides herself on being a funny person.
8. She Enjoys Spending Time Outside
Even though Kang loves her work, like everyone else, she also needs time to unwind and relax. Spending time outside is one of her favorite things to do when she isn’t busy. She loves to explore the beauty of nature, go on adventures, and soak up the sun with her dogs.
9. She Speaks 3 Languages
Learning another language is so hard that lots of people give up after memorizing just a few words. Kang isn’t one of those people though. She speaks Korean, English, and Russian. Kang has been interested in English since she was a child. She learned the language over the years by watching Disney movies that had no subtitles or dubbing. She learned Russian while preparing for a role.
10. She Doesn’t Care What People Think
Kang is all about doing what makes her happy, and she’s gotten to a point in her life and career where she doesn’t really care what other people think about her. She is excited to share herself with the world and wants to do that as authentically as she possible can.