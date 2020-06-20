Have you ever dreamed of ditching your home and spending all of your time traveling? That’s exactly what Kara Buchanan, and her husband, Nate, decided to do. The young couple now travels full-time, and they’ve been able to go on some pretty cool adventures in the process. Not only is Kara passionate about traveling, but she’s also passionate about sharing information that will hopefully help other people live the lifestyle she and her husband have been able to live. If Kara’s story is inspiring to you, you’ll be even more impressed when you learn a little more about her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kara Buchanan.
1. Her Parents’ House Has Become Home Base
Now that Kara and her husband no longer have a permanent home of their own, they use a guest room at Kara’s parents’ house when they need to stay in one place for an extended period of time. When COVID-19 was deemed a world wide pandemic, the plan was for the couple to return to Kara’s parents’ house. However, they decided to stay in Singapore to avoid the added risk of traveling.
2. She Is Originally From Tennessee
Kara is truly a country girl. She was born and raised in Hendersonville, Tennessee which is about 25 minutes outside of Nashville. She also attended college in the area at the University of Tennessee where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies.
3. She Used To Be A Teacher
After graduating from college, Kara got a job as a teacher. According to her LinkedIn page, she was a teacher at The Gardener School which is located in Tennessee. The school is specifically focused on early childhood education and creating “a rich learning environment that will stimulate your child’s physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth.”
4. She Has An Impressive Following On Instagram
YouTube is the platform where Kara and Nate are really stars. Their joint YouTube channel has gained over 1.5 million subscribers over the last five years. However, Kara’s personal Instagram account has also built up a solid following. At the moment, she has over 67,000 followers.
5. She Maintains Close Relationships With Her Loved Ones
When you’re constantly on the go, it can be hard to keep up with the people you care about. Spending more of your time in a different time zone doesn’t lend itself to staying in constant contact. However, despite her busy schedule, she still manages to maintain strong bonds with the people she loves the most.
6. The Decision To Travel Full-Time Didn’t Happen Overnight
Kara has always loved to travel. However the decision to give up her apartment and spend all of her time on the go isn’t something that happened overnight. She and Nate actually saved up $30,000 to put towards their travels. Initially, they only planned to travel for a year, but life decided it had other plans.
7. She’s Into Cinematography
The fact that Kara and Nate have decided to document their journey isn’t much of a surprise considering the fact that Kara has always been into cinematography. She has a passion for making and editing videos, and it’s great how she’s been able to combine that with her love of traveling.
8. She Loves Trying New Food
One of the best things about traveling is getting the chance to be exposed to other cultures. For Kara, this means getting the chance to try all sorts of new foods. She loves that she has been able to try so many different dishes from different parts of the world.
9. Some Of Her Followers Were Upset That She Didn’t Speak Out About Police Brutality And Injustice
After the murder of George Floyd, countless people have used social media as a way to speak out against injustice. Some of Kara and Nate’s Instagram followers were a little irritated that they continued to post as usual without acknowledging anything that was going on. They have since posted an apology as well as a black square to participate in Black out Tuesday which took place on June 2. However, even the post itself left some of their followers rolling their eyes. One person in the comments section even said, “Kara and Nate unfollowed Donald trump LAST NIGHT, don’t let this distract you from the fact that since presumably 2015/2016 they have supported trump in his attacks minorities and democracy.”
10. She’s Never Afraid To Try New Things
Just because a person likes to travel doesn’t mean they’re necessarily adventurous, but Kara is definitely the type of person who doesn’t shy away from a good adventure. No matter what country she and Nate visitors, she is never afraid to take risks and try new things.