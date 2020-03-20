10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karan Oberoi

Do you know Karan Oberoi? He’s an actor, but he’s also so much more. He’s described as a singer who is in a band, as an anchor, and as a commercial actor. He might not be a household name in the United States, but he is one in India. He’s quite famous, and he is spreading the wealth of his talents elsewhere to grace the world with the knowledge that he is quite good at what he does. But, for now, not everyone is familiar with him. That means we need to take a moment and get to know him more. He’s coming to America with full force, and it’s time to become familiar with who he is as a person.
1. He’s Been Acting a Long Time
He is not a new face, but it might seem like it. He got his first job on a serial in India back in 1995, and it worked for him. He’s been working steadily ever since, and that’s good for him and his career. He’s not had much of a long break at all without any steady work. He’s been acting and making music for decades, and it’s how he lives his life to the fullest.
2. He’s Had Some Very Ugly Press
There was a time when he was in the news for a lot more than just his talents. He was accused of raping a 34-year-old woman not too long ago, back in 2019, and things did not work out well for him when he was being accused. People turned on him quickly, but it all worked out in the end. The police did their job to investigate the actor, and they learned that he was innocent and that the woman who accused him of rape was lying. She created an attack on herself to make it look as if he did, and that is one of the ugliest things to accuse a person of doing.
3. He was In jail for Two Months
When he was first accused of rape, the police took him to jail immediately. He spent a month behind bars with hardened criminals, and he calls it the most awful time in his life. He calls it a time when he was miserable, when he was afraid for his life, and when he was given a chance to look at his life and the importance of what he was doing in a different light.
4. He’s Not Bitter
Being wrongfully accused of raping someone is not a situation that anyone wants to be in, ever. But, he’s not allowing this or this time he spent behind bars to make him bitter. He could, of course, but he’s choosing to make it a mission in his life to help those who have been wrongfully accused of crimes. It happens all the time, and he wants to make it his goal in life to help those who are mistreated for crimes they did not commit.
5. He’s the Reason for the #MENTOO
There is never a time when rape or molestation or abuse of any sort is all right. We never want to doubt a victim, but we do have to admit that there are some people who are so low that they do make up lies like this to get what they want. It’s not as common, thankfully, but it happens. And it’s a huge disservice to all who are actually hurt and find that no one believes them. Karan is the reason that some people are using this hashtag. While we want to recognize the men and women who are abused, we also want to recognize those who are a falsely accused and find their lives ruined. Those who make up lies like this are no better than those who actually abuse others.
6. He’s Back to Work
It’s been a long year or so for the actor, but he is making his comeback with a new show alongside Vikram Bhatt. He’s doing the work, he’s making the time, and he’s committed to showcasing his talents. He’s well aware that there will always be a dark cloud over his name and that even with the woman who lied being proven a liar, some people will never believe him. He is making a comeback regardless, and he’s trying to change his reputation.
7. He’s Had a Famous Relationship
There was a time more than a decade ago when he was involved in a very high profile relationship with another famous actress form his area. Her name is Mona Singh, and they did not work. That didn’t work because they were in different places in their lives, both personally and professionally. However, he looks back fondly on their time together.
8. He’s Someone who Is Interested In Marriage
He states that one of the reasons his relationship with Mona did not work out was because she was so interested in her career at the time, and marriage was not on her mind at all. This was something that was on his mind. He was young and wanted to have a family and a marriage, and he still does.
9. He Was Cast on Roswell
When the CW announced that they were going to reboot this old show, they announced that they’d asked him to be part of it. They were looking at him as a regular for the show. This was all prior to the arrest for the false rape, though.
10. His Life Will Never Be the Same
When someone accuses you of doing something, it doesn’t matter that they lied about it and that they made it up. It doesn’t matter that the police proved the woman faked an attack on herself and made this up; his life will never be the same. His life will be forever changed because this is always going to be part of his past, and he is aware of that. All he can do is hope that living a good, honest life will help people remember who he is.