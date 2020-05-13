Kardashians in Hot Water on Twitter for Wasting Toilet Paper

It’s not usually a good idea to just attack people online for anything they do, but somehow the Kardashians and Jenners appear to thrive on the controversy as much as Wendy Williams or any other individual that just doesn’t care about what people think. That’s likely why Khloe Kardashian thought it was all just good fun to TP her sister Kourtney’s house with what looks like an entire aisle’s worth of toilet paper. In normal times this wouldn’t be a huge issue, it might still be seen as a waste but no one would really bat an eye and the millions of people the Kardashian/Jenner clan has bamboozled somehow might find it quirky and endearing. But as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb makes clear it was the wrong move at the wrong time since at this time toilet paper is a hard product to come by and many upon many people find it necessary to wake up early to head to the store to see if they can find a pack for their family or themselves. To think that the Kardashian/Jenner family couldn’t have found a more cost-effective method to prank each other with is enough to anger a lot of people, and in this current social climate the family hasn’t had any shortage of detractors given that throughout the last couple of decades they haven’t always been viewed in the best light.
To say that the family has created a serious divide between their supporters and detractors is an understatement really since many folks still happen to love the clan while others would happily watch them crash and burn should their fortunes take a serious tumble. But many fans are in agreement at this point that during a pandemic it’s not entirely wise to waste a resource that’s been flying off shelves so readily and been hard to find in various locations. It’s fair to state that Khloe might not have been thinking that hard when deciding to pull this particular prank when there are many upon many pranks that could have been utilized without wasting something that is seen as so important. Perhaps no one ever told Khloe of silly string? The massive issue that many have with toilet paper wouldn’t exist without the current pandemic, and while the Kardashian/Jenner family are home-bound just as much as anyone else, it’s very hard to believe that they’re so bored that all good sense would leave them in such a rush. Yes, those words are very hard to write as it would appear throughout the years that ‘good judgment’ is not always a part of their favored lifestyle and has often been seen to cause a good deal of controversy between their family and the rest of society.
Amazingly this family thrives off of controversy and only appear to become more popular with every hate-filled post they receive. Obviously bad publicity isn’t as bad as it would appear since the family has been moving upward and onward despite the many people that absolutely can’t stand them. This is in part because there are many people that will, for one reason or another, stand up for them and claim that they’re completely on the level and that people should mind their own business as to how they go about their own lives. That’s fair to be certain, as the Kardashians/Jenners are really no one’s business when it comes to their personal lives. However, when they make it a point to share their personal lives, choices, and day to day ridiculousness with the world then there’s a certain precedent that’s been set making it all but impossible for people not to comment. Julie Miller of Vanity Fair has more to add to this topic. In other words they’ve put their own lives on blast and as a result should be able to weather the slings and arrows that come their way when they broadcast something that they happen to think is funny or cute that is appalling to others. Right now the whole issue with toilet paper and the shortage of the stuff is still serious enough that people aren’t taking kindly to those that waste it so freely, especially given that this family appears to think that such poor judgment in a time such as this is cute and funny.
There are many things that people would love to call this family at the moment, but cute and funny wouldn’t enter into the equation, largely because the waste is simply too great to be believed and the audacity that they continue to show in the face of a pandemic is definitely enough to leave people standing with jaws agape and likely wondering how satisfying it would be to see the family take a serious dip towards the poverty line. Would it change them? Some think so, while others don’t believe it will ever happen since they might fight and claw to keep their fortune while they continue to remind people how they can fritter it away without a care in the world.