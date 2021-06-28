When Karen Akunowicz started her journey as a chef, she probably never imagined that it would also turn her into a reality TV star. Over the years, Karen has appeared on several cooking competition shows including Top Chef. Along the way, she has earned the respect of people all over the world. Her versatile cooking style has allowed her to appeal to all sorts of palates, and she has worked hard to establish herself as one of the best in the business. Some of her most notable achievements include being nominated for a James Beard Award in 2015 and being named Best Chef: Northeast in 2018. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Karen Akunowicz.
1. She’s From New Jersey
Boston is the city that most people associate with Karen, but she is actually from a town in northern New Jersey called Kearny. After graduating from high school, she moved to Massachusetts to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst and she eventually moved to Boston.
2. She’s A Proud Member Of The LGBTQ+ Community
Karen’s sexuality is something she hasn’t been shy about expressing. She understands the importance of someone with a platform as large as hers standing firm in their identity. During an interview with Food and Wine, Karen said, “I’m a queer femme married to someone who identifies as genderqueer, and to use those words and pronouns, and to be clear about it. I always feel like if one person sees it and feels seen and heard, that’s important.”
3. She Enjoys Helping Others
Using her talents to help those in need is something that has always been important to Karen. She volunteers as a chef for an organization called No Kid Hungry. As the organization’s website states, “No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.”
4. She’s An Author
Cooking might be the main way Karen chooses to express her creativity, but it certainly isn’t the only one. She also enjoys writing and she released a cookbook called Myers+Chang at Home: Recipes from the Beloved Boston Eatery in 2017. She has also written articles for online publications.
5. She Likes To Spread Positivity
Good food and good vibes should really be Karen’s motto because that’s what she’s all about. She has a very positive attitude and it’s something she likes to share with the people she comes in contact with both in person and online. This aspect of her personality is something many people have come to love about her.
6. She Didn’t Always Plan On Becoming A Chef
There are a lot of professional chefs who fell in love with cooking during their childhood and knew that they wanted to do it for the rest of their lives. Karen’s journey, however, was a little different. After graduating from college, she planned to go back to school to get a master’s degree in social work. The universe clearly had other plans for her, though.
7. Naples Is One Of Her Favorite Food Cities
Over the years, Karen has gotten to try food in places all over the world, but the city of Naples remains at the top of her list. While talking to Edible Boston, Karen said, “I love Naples, Italy. I love the food, the people and the way it feels in the air. It has a little grittiness that resonates with me, and my heart feels content when I am there. AND pizza.”
8. She Started Her Own Restaurant
Karen doesn’t just have skills in the kitchen, she also has business smarts. Thanks to those two things, she has been able to successfully venture into the world of entrepreneurship with her new restaurant Fox & the Knife and her pasta and sauce line Fox Pasta.
9. She Likes To Stay Active
Karen spends the majority of her time around really good food, so she likes to keep herself moving to balance things out. She enjoys staying active in a wide variety of ways including lifting weights, going for walks, or doing yoga. Not only is exercise great for her physical health, but it has benefits for her mental health as well.
10. She Sells Merch
If you’re a fan of Karen both in and outside the kitchen but you can’t make it to her restaurant, you can show your love by purchasing some of her merch. She sells branded hoodies and t-shirts through her online store. There’s no word on whether she plans to add more items in the future.