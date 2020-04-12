As one of the main cast members on VH1’s Mob Wives, Karen Gravano quickly became one of the most infamous people on reality TV. Over the course of the show, which aired from 2011 to 2016, viewers watched Gravano go through several life changes all while maturing along the way. Although things have been relatively quiet for Gravano since Mob Wives ended, she’s officially coming back to reality TV. Karen will be one of the main cast members on MTV’s new show, Families of the Mafia, and viewers are excited to see what she’s been up to. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Karen Gravano.
1. She Believes In Pre-Nups
Karen Gravano has worked hard to make a name for herself. Although she’s never been married, she believes that there is absolutely nothing wrong with signing a pre-nuptial agreement. In an interview, she said, “if you truly love someone then what he or she had before you should not matter and what you guys make together after is a partnership and that’s why if you are smart a pre-nup can benefit both parties. I think couples should be a team to help each other grow.”
2. She Hopes To Leave An “Unstoppable” Legacy
Leaving a legacy behind is something that is very important to Karen. She hopes that her legacy will be defined by one simple word: unstoppable. She wants people to know that she’s been able to accomplish everything she put her mind to.
3. She’s Trying To Build A Relationship With Her Father
Karen’s father, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano is one of the most well-known members of the Gambino crime family. Sammy became infamous during the 80s when he agreed to cooperate with the government and help put other members of the mafia behind bards. Gravano ultimately ended up serving 20 year prison sentence. Because he was gone for so long, Karen and her father struggled to maintain a strong relationship. Now that he is a free man, she is working on strengthening their bond.
4. She Accused President Trump Of Having Ties To Her Family
During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, Karen accused him of having connections to her family as well as other mafia members. Trump denied knowing or ever even meeting Sammy Gravano. However, Karen said, “Listen, at the end of the day, he was in construction in New York and the mob ran construction,” she said. “I’m sure at a certain point and time he had to have some sort of interactions with people who were in that lifestyle”
5. She Almost Didn’t Do Mob Wives
When Karen was originally pitched the idea of Mob Wives, she was totally against it. She had no idea what to expect and wasn’t interested in airing out her personal business on TV. The show’s creator, Jennifer Graziano, who is also one of Karen’s best friends, was eventually able to persuade her. Fortunately for Karen, joining Mob Wives might just be one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
6. She Doesn’t Believe in Regrets
Karen Gravano appreciates every experience she’s ever had, including the bad ones. Her opinion on regrets is straightforward: “I Have no Regrets. I feel that when you live your life with regrets you are never able to move forward. Everything that I have ever been through in my life and everything I ever done whether good or bad made me who I am today, and I am good with that.”
7. She Hopes To Make A Movie
Before joining the cast of Mob Wives, Karen recieved a movie deal to tell her story. However, the project never materialized. Eventually her focus shifted. In 2012, she released a book titled Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and Me! which she hopes to have turned into a movie at some point.
8. She Thinks Reality TV Devalues Women
Despite making a career out of reality TV, Karen still feels that the platform often devalues women. She thinks many reality shows involving women put a lot of focus on drama because that’s what viewers like to see. Hopefully, Families of the Mafia will take a different approach.
9. She May Venture Into Music
In an interview back in 2015, Karen shared that she may decide to venture into music at some point. She didn’t provide any specifics as to what kind of music she would like to make. But if she ever does drop album, there are lots of people who would definitely be here for it.
10. She Gives Back To Charity
Karen Gravano enjoys using her platform to help spread positivity. Over the years, she’s worked with several charitable organizations including the Kidney and Urology Foundation of America. According to the organization’s website, it is “dedicated to helping people with kidney and urologic diseases and individuals waiting for organ and tissue transplants.”