10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karine Martins

At only 21, Karine Martins was ready to give up her youth to settle down and be a wife to a man she barely knew. The couple’s love story unfolded on “90 Day Fiancé” as well as its spinoff “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” with their drama drawing lots of fans to the show. After only two years, Karine has given up on Paul, so let’s check out the ups and downs of the relationship as we learn more about her.
1. She undermined her husband’s ability to provide for the family
A man can endure anything, but when his ego is bruised, then that becomes the final straw. Karine and Paul were going through financial difficulties, and Karine was not ready to wait for the times to get better. Instead, she sought help from different American men, which infuriated Paul. Of course, knowing how men will want something in return for their money, Paul immediately thought that Karine was cheating on him.
2. She suffered two miscarriages before finally having a son
Many women have opened up about the pain of losing their unborn children to ensure others know that they are not suffering alone. Nicole Kidman disclosed that she wanted to have children, but after one miscarriage, she and Tom adopted Bella instead. Karine and Paul were also not spared the devastating news of miscarriages. After losing two babies, the doctor advised them to wait six months before conceiving again, but they got pregnant before then. The couple thus feared the worst, and even after an ultrasound confirmed Karine was expectant, they still were stressed. Fortunately, she carried the pregnancy to full term and gave birth to Pierre.
3. She had to communicate with Paul through a translating app
It is not until you have experienced the frustration of not being understood that you can appreciate how important speaking the same language is. However, love does not care about cultural and language differences. Therefore when Paul and Karine fell in love, they had to look for a way to overcome the language barrier. While Paul could only speak in English, Karine only understood Portuguese; hence according to Heavy, they had to use a translating app.
4. She had to apply mosquito repellent to prevent a miscarriage
When Paul learned about Karine’s miscarriages, he thought there was a scientific explanation for it, especially after discovering that Karine’s aunt also miscarried her twins. He thought it was the Zika virus responsible for the abnormalities in their unborn babies; hence they took precautions. Since it is transmitted by the Aedes species mosquito and infections can be passed from mother to fetus, Paul advised Karine to apply mosquito repellent. They even used mosquito lamps around the house for better protection.
5. She had to take a paternity test to prove Paul was the father
Once Paul discovered that Karine was communicating with other men, trust issues immediately cropped up in the relationship. Karine did not deny that she was texting other men but said it was impossible to have an affair with them since they were far away. That was not a convincing reason because when she said she was pregnant, Paul had her take a paternity test. Although some fans felt that it was emotional abuse, especially after seeing Karine crying, some concluded that Paul had every right to do so since he also was once a long-distance partner, and they ended up sleeping together.
6. She filed for divorce
Karine and Paul have not had a smooth ride, so even when Paul posted on Facebook that Karine wanted a divorce, we were not surprised. However, they seemed to have sorted things out, but only for a while because barely two months passed when Karine confirmed she was looking for a lawyer. According to Screenrant, Karine has already begun the proceedings. Paul further added that the couple would not be seeking donations to help with the divorce process.
7. Why she and Paul are divorcing
Although the couple is not exclusively detailing the reasons behind the end of the two-year marriage, Paul may have given us a hint through an Instagram post. He asked a hypothetical question saying it was out of curiosity, and it was on behalf of someone he knows well. Paul asked if a wife should divorce her husband because the mother in law was spoiling her grandchild with gifts. Further, he wanted to know if it was okay for a wife to forbid her mother in law from interacting with the grandson because she was spoiling him. Finally, Paul was curious if a woman should divorce her husband for defending his mother.
8. She was not allowed to appear on the Tell-All show
Karine stayed with Paul’s mother when Paul went for the Tell-All interview. The source added that Karine was not allowed to come out on stage, and even when she tried doing so, TLC staff prevented her from joining her husband. It is not clear why she was treated unfairly, but she was used to it. She still had to sit out a TLC event after the show failed to invite her and Paul.
9. She adores her son
Before giving birth to Pierre, Karine was so concerned about the safety of her son that she kept comparing the medical facilities in her country and those in America. She eventually had her son in Brazil since Paul could not afford to bring her to the US, and his mother was not generous enough to sponsor her. Since having Pierre, the Brazilian has been posting pictures of the little one. In some photos, she is breastfeeding him, not caring whether other people might feel offended by her exposure.
10. She met her soon to be ex-husband online
Taking advantage of the opportunities that technology has brought with it, two people miles apart met online and fell in love. Karine and Paul may have an age difference of 12 years, but that did not stop them from making the relationship work. After being captivated by Karina, Paul went to Brazil to visit her, which only cemented the love he felt for her. He even tried to get her to the United States, but when it proved impossible, he moved to Brazil to be with her.