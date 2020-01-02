Karla Ann Charlton is a British Colombian native who spends a great deal of her time in the Yukon doing what she loves to do most, to be out in nature. She is probably most recognizable on the reality TV series, Gold Rush, which she began appearing on in 2017, during the, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, episodes. She was recruited for the show for her survival skills in the wilderness, according to Distractify, and to keep the crew safe. Charlton is tough, but also described as a lot of fun to have around. If you are a fan of the show, you probably recognize who she is. But here are 10 things you didn’t know about Karla Ann Charlton.
1. Great-grandfather was one of the first settlers
According to Discovery, Charlton’s great-grandfather was born in Sweden,however, he wanted to discover more so took off for the Yukon in the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. His diary tells of his travels with nothing to his name and owning one shoe, but he made it to the Yukon territory, staked his claim, struck gold, and eventually passed down his love of the Yukon to his family, including Karla who now spends a great deal of her life there.
2. She’s a rock truck driver
Aside helping the cast and crew maneuver through the Yukon wilderness, Charlton also drives a rock truck for Patrick, one of the cast members. The cast often discuss the many benefits she’s brought to the show with her knowledge of wilderness living and survival skills, claiming she is a critical part of the show and cast.
3. During a hunting tour, she had to undress a hunter
She takes hunters on tours to get their prey. One experience had her and the hunter trekking through the Yukon for nine days until they found a ram. He shot the animal and with it on their shoulders, headed for a river they were to cross. Charlton says the waters were too high, but the hunter went for it anyways and the water pulled him down stream. When she found him, she drug him out, then to get him warm, she had to undress him and put him in a sleeping bag to warm up. She describes the incident as embarrassing and uncomfortable, but she had no choice to keep him from getting frostbite.
4. Where is she now?
If you haven’t gotten the latest updates on Gold Rush and Charlton has been lately, you can get the updates on Charlton’s social media sites, where she likes to update her fans on her latest adventures, which happens to be in Papua New Guinea. Recent posts talk of her newest adventure of joining her co-stars, her mining Boss, Rick Ness, and Parker Schnabel in Papua New Guinea, so follow her on Instagram to get her latest travels.
5. It was rumored she was dating a co-star
Rick Ness is Karla’s mining boss on Gold Rush and the two are often photographed together having fun and possibly looking a little closer than what they really are. Many fans started rumors that the two were dating, however, Rick Ness has discussed his relationship with Charlton as ‘the sister he never had,’ putting the rumor to bed that there is nothing more between them.
6. She’s active in social Media
Charlton loves to share pictures of her adventures, so what better way to do that than on social media. Charlton has an Instagram account, according to Celebrity Facts, where she posts fairly regularly, so to keep up with her latest adventurers, you might want to add yourself as one of her followers.
7. She loves to bike
Charlton is all about the outdoors and adventure, whether it be cutting a path through the Yukon, searching for gold, hunting, or riding a bike. She talks about one of her passions, which is bike riding. If she gets time away from the wilderness life, bike riding is one of her favorite sports to do in her spare time.
8. She won’t tell her age
Charlton doesn’t like talking about her age. It’s true that many women don’t like to divulge their age, but here’s one woman who is definitely keeping it under her hat.
9. She’s a snowboarder
Not only can Charlton take care of herself out in the wilderness, but she can handle a ski slope with no problem, too. Charlton spends a great deal of her ‘off-time’ on the slopes, tearing it up on a snowboard. In a picture of herself on the slopes, she captioned the photo, “My freedom.” For Charlton, snowboarding is more than just a sport. She’s a member of the Canadian Ski Guide Association, too.
10. She may not wear makeup, but she makes her own lip balm
When you see Charlton on television or in magazines, you probably see a beautiful face, but if you look close, you’ll notice she doesn’t wear makeup. Who has time for that in the wilderness? One thing she knows you need when spending so much time outdoors, is something to protect your lips, which she takes care of herself. Charlton has come up with a great lip balm she makes herself, and so good, that she often gives it as gifts to family and friends.