10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karla Bustillos

The world is crazy about TikTok stars, even if some people fail to understand the entire concept. There is a certain group of people on the internet who find social media influencers exciting and wonderful, and it’s even more baffling to some when it’s TikTok stars who seem to become famous for doing nothing other than dancing and lip-syncing. Whatever the excitement that this brings to the crowd, however, it cannot be denied that TikTok is a star-making machine. Karla Bustillos is just one of the many young people who is watching her own star rise as a result of the social media platform.
1. She is a 90s Girl
One thing we know for certain about Karla Bustillos is that she’s a girl who was born in the 90s, which makes her a bit older than most of the TikTok kids who are becoming famous. She’s in her late 20s, and that means she was raised differently than many of the kids who are on the same platform as herself. She didn’t grow up with social media. It was nowhere near as prevalent in her youth as it is in a different youth group. Bustillos was born on March 10, 1993.
2. She is From Mexico
She was born and raised in Mexico along with her family. We don’t know what part of Mexico she is from, but we do know that she is very proud of her heritage. We also don’t know if she grew up in Mexico or if she moved when she was young, but we do know that she was born there.
3. She Began TikTok-ing in 2019
She’s been on the social media app for about two years. She joined in November of 2019 and began posting her content at that time. She seems to have grown quickly and significantly from her work, and it’s her lip-syncing and her dance videos that have given her the most fame.
4. She Has a Sister
While we might not know anything about her family, we do know that she has a sister. Her sister is Karen Bustillos, and she is also a content creator on Instagram. The two sisters are often seen together, and they do appear to be rather close.
5. She is Exceptionally Confident
Her confidence is evident in everything she does. While many women look in the mirror and wonder how to cover up their bodies and the parts of their bodies they dislike, Karla Bustillos shows hers off to the world. Most of her photos are showing her midriff, or are of her in lingerie or a swimsuit. She dances around while wearing next to nothing. She is nothing short of entirely confident.
6. She Has Millions of Followers
On her Instagram page alone, she has more than 1.1. million followers. Those people are happy to have her sharing her life with them, and they quickly move in to double tap on all of her photos to send her a like. She averages about 10 percent engagement, which is huge on this platform. Most of her photos have around 100k likes.
7. She Hangs with Her Sister A Lot
These two share a lot, including fans and followers. They often post photos and videos of themselves dancing together on their social media pages, and their fans love it. Her sister has almost 60k followers on Instagram. She’s a micro-influencer, but her sister is working on sharing her own followers and making that change for her.
8. She Seems to be in a Relationship
We cannot confirm that they are an official couple, but we do know that she spends a lot of time with a man by the name of Mau McMahon, who is a fitness coach from Mexico. They share photos of one another on their feeds, and they call one another things like ‘crush’ and ‘valentine,’ so we imagine it is safe to assume they are dating or seeing one another at the very least.
9. She is Very Private
The world loves her, but she doesn’t give away too much. She has a good sense to keep her private life to herself, and she appears to value her privacy. She places a lot of importance on her private life, and she is very careful to keep the most important things away from the public eye.
10. She Loves Her Followers
Karla Bustillos is a woman who does appreciate her followers. She thanks them for their continued support and their time. She makes sure she recognizes them when she reaches a milestone in her social career, and that is important when you want to make sure your fanbase is heard and appreciated.