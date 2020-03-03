10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karrie Martin

If you’re not sure how Karrie Martin is, it’s time to get with the program and get to know one of the stars of the new Netflix series “Gentefied,” before she’s so big you don’t know where to start. She’s a young woman who did all she could to try and land a job in Hollywood – in front of the camera – for years before she finally made it happen. She didn’t think she’d ever make it in the business. She didn’t think she was going to become the star she knew she was meant to be, and she didn’t know she’d ever have the opportunity that she has right now. However, she’s done it. She’s made it big, and this is her time to shine. Let’s get to know Karrie Martin a bit more.
1. She Wanted to be Elle Woods
Well, she didn’t want to be Elle Woods specifically, but she was going to go into the world to become a lawyer just like Elle did. She was going to crush the opposition, she was going to be fashionable and fun and love her life as much as she could while she also did all she could to become the powerful woman she was meant to be. She can thank “Legally Blonde” and Reese Witherspoon for that one.
2. She Worked in Casting
For nearly two years, she was a behind-the-scenes kind of gal who worked in the casting department. She had to sit back and watch other young men and women pursue their dreams of acting, of being the part of someone else, and of being what they wanted to be while she was there to see if they fit the part. She wanted to be the one in the auditions, but it helped her to gain some ground knowing how the world works, how they are looking at things from the other side of the table, and what she could do with her own life.
3. She Learned A Lot from Casting
She thinks that being in the casting room and working that job is something that taught her so much that she does not think actors know. For example, she says that there is never going to be a time when casting directors look at an actor and tell them that they can’t start over and try again if they were not happy with the part they just did. She’s become bolder and more confident because of things like this.
4. She Loves LSU
It pains me, as a Florida Gator, to even type this, but Geaux Tigers. She’s a big LSU fan, but I won’t hate too much because it’s hard not to be a fan of anything in the SEC. It is, after all, the best and most challenging conference in the NCAA. But, I digress. She went to LSU, and so that’s the deal.
5. She Loves Hallmark
Who doesn’t? Hallmark movies, while a bit cheesy, are nothing short of feel-good movies that pump you up for any season of the year. Feeling the winter blues? Turn on Hallmark and learn to love winter because they make it so magical. Love Christmas and cookie baking and carols and trees and all the décor? Turn on Hallmark because it isn’t even Christmas without Hallmark movies. Right?
6. She’s A Big Sister
There’s nothing better than a big family – I know this as the mother of four – and Karrie Martin knows this well. She’s the oldest of four, and it’s her unofficial job to maintain the peace, be the responsible one, and be there for her little siblings as a good role model and a strong personality. She seems like she’s probably pretty good at rocking the big sister role, don’t you think?
7. She’s Also a Saints Fan
Who can blame her when she’s from the south? This girl loves her Louisiana football teams, and she’s very happy to spend her time in front of the television or in the stadium watching one of her two teams play the game. There’s nothing like the Superdome when the Saints are playing. Well, except for Death Valley at night. That’s a big game anytime of the year.
8. She Loves Christmas
Like myself, and I do feel that we have a lot in common with our love of Hallmark movies and this season, she’s a big fan of fall and winter. Give her all the fall vibes, the Christmas décor, the cheesy movies, the music, and everything that goes in between. There’s something so magical and beautiful about this time of year that it is almost impossible not to love it. There’s such a joyful feeling in the air no matter where you go or what you’re doing, and that makes it all the more magical.
9. She Loves Her Friends
If you check out her Instagram feed, you’ll see she’s a big fan of a lot of things, including her friends. She’s close to them, she spends a lot of time with them, and she is someone who shows very much how much she values them and adores them. We think she probably makes a very good friend, too, with her upbeat and happy personality. We like that about her because it’s not easy to give off the vibe that you can be actual best friends in real life with a person you’ve never met.
10. She’s Not Afraid to Be Herself
She’s going to take the basic photo in the pumpkin patch and post it like she’s the only girl in the world doing it. She’s going to tell you that she had a great time working, but she’s glad to take her shoes off. She’s going to share how she feels, she’s going to do it with a smile, and she’s not going to worry about how you feel about her. She knows she’s pretty amazing, and that shows in her confidence and her ability to just be herself in a world where everyone is trying to be someone else.