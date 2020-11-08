Best-known to most people for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the hit series The Vampire Diaries, Kat Graham spent almost 10 years entertaining viewers with her spells and countless adventures to save Elena. Since the show’s end in 2017, Kat hasn’t spent as much time on screen, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. She has been the voice of April O’Neil in the animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since 2018. It has also been announced that she will be starring in the animated film TrollsTopia. On top of that, she managed to stay busy outside of her acting work as well. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kat Graham.
1. She Formed A Real Friendship With Nina Dobrev
Fans of The Vampire Diaries will remember what an intense friendship Bonnie and Elena had. They were willing to do anything for each other, including go up against any deathly supernatural force. While their relationship in real life is probably a lot less eventful, Kat and Nina formed a very close bond while working together. During an interview with A Drink With, Kat said, “The relationship that Nina [Dobrev] and I have in real life is so similar to Bonnie and Elena’s relationship. The support, the humor, the sarcasm. It’s so real. I don’t know if Bonnie would be the same without Elena, she’s a huge part of what I do. I also think that she’s a tough b-tch so we have that in common.”
2. Her First Role Was In The Parent Trap
Many actors’ first professional job tends to be in a small production, but that wasn’t the case for Kat at all. She got to work with Disney right out the gate. Her first on screen appearance was in the 1998 film The Parent Trap which starred Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quad, and Natasha Richardson.
3. She Was A Backup Dancer
The dance world can be just as competitive as acting, and Kat knows this from experience. She was a backup dancer for several years and while she is grateful for the opportunities, it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. She told A Drink With that she was often treated like “crap” as a background dancer.
4. She Is An Activist
Kat has built a massive platform for herself over the years, and she has been very mindful about how she’s chosen to use it. She is never afraid to speak out for the things she believes in and she has been an activist and an ally for several causes including women’s rights and the fight to end police brutlity.
5. She Is A Musician
Dancing isn’t the only experience Kat has in the music industry. She is also an artist herself and she has released two full length projects. Her first album, Roxbury Drive, was released in 2015 followed by her sophomore project, Love Music Funk Magic , in 2017. She has also released two EPs.
6. She Was Born In Switzerland
Kat has spent the majority of her life living in the United States, but she was born in Switzerland. Her mother is white and her father is black. Kat’s parents divorced when she was just 5-years-old and she was raised primarily in the Los Angeles area where she still lives.
7. She Has Collaborated With PETA
Kat’s activism extends beyond just human rights and she’s also an advocate for animal rights. Kat has been a vegan for many years and she’s even teamed up with PETA to help educate people on treating animals fairly and not seeing them as a source of food.
8. She Is Jewish
Kat’s mom, Natasha, is Jewish and Kat was also raised in the faith. Her faith played a large role in her life during her younger years and has continued to influence her as an adult. However, she also says that she likes to keep herself “open to different elevations of consciousness in the world.” Graham has several family members on Israel and travels there often.
9. She Does Her Own Makeup
Hair and make up are big deals in the entertainment industry, and celebrities have been known to spend major money to have both of those things done by professional teams. Kate, however, prefers to do her makeup herself. She told The Cut, “I always do my own makeup. I don’t let anyone do my makeup. Sometimes Mary Phillips or Edward Cruz. But other than them, I’m pretty good. They’re masters, but I feel like I’m a master at my own face. ”
10. She Speaks Five Languages
Kat has gotten to have lots of incredible experiences over the years and she is truly a woman of the world. In addition to English, she speaks four other languages: French, Spanish, Hebrew, and Portuguese. It’s unclear whether or now she is fluent in all of these languages.