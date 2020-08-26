Kat Timpf may just be 31-years-old, but she already has a lifetime’s worth of accomplishments. As somewhat of a Jack of all Trades, Kat has done a lot of things over the course of her career. She is known for being a TV personality, a reporter, and a comedian. She has made several appearances on Fox News where her political views have made her somewhat of a polarizing figure. In 2019, she was given her own show on Fox Nation called Sincerely Kat. Although most people won’t agree with all of her views, she’s definitely one of those people who has a little something for everyone. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kat Timpf.
1. She Is Engaged
Kat Timpf has reaped the benefits of a successful career, and now it’s time for her to enjoy the benefits of her personal life. She recently announced that she’s getting ready to settle down for good. While on the The Greg Gutfeld Show, she shared the news of her her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Cameron Frish, and she couldn’t have been more excited about the upcoming wedding.
2. She Has A Degree In English
These days, most people would probably look at you sideways if you told them you were an English major. That’s because there is a common belief that jobs for English majors of have all but disappeared. However Kat’s story is proof that that isn’t true. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Hillsdale College and she has managed to have a very successful career in her field.
3. She’s Been Harassed Because Of Her Job
There’s a reason why people don’t believe in discussing politics in front of mixed company. When people have very different political opinions, things can quickly become tense. Due to her line of work, this is something Kat knows firsthand. Unfortunately, her political views have also followed her when she’s off the clock. In 2018, Kat said that she was “ran out of an establishment” because of her affiliation with Fox News.
4. She Participated In Black Out Tuesday
Based on some of her opinions regarding political correctness, Kat Timpf probably isn’t someone who most people would think would support the Black Lives Matter movement. However, she participated in Black Out Tuesday and created a highlight section on her story to share resources.
5. Her Mom Died Of A Rare Disease
In 2014, Kat faced one of the most difficult losses a person could endure: the passing of her mother. Kat’s mother died of a rare disease called amyloidosis. According to WebMD, amyloidosis “is when an abnormal protein called amyloid builds up in your tissues and organs. When it does, it affects their shape and how they work.” In a tweet from 2015, Kat shared that her mother died just three weeks after being diagnosed.
6. She Has Spoken Out Against Bullying
Kat is passionate about using her platform to spread information that is important to her. The fight against bullying is one of the causes she’s most passionate about. It’s easy to believe that bullying is something that people eventually grow out of, but the truth is that bullies exist at every age. Unfortunately, as a public figure, bullying is something that Kat has to deal with on a regular basis.
7. She Has Lots Of Comedy Credits
Kat is a serious career women, but she also has a very funny and lighthearted side. She is also a successful comedian who has done over a dozen shows and toured with Pablo Francisco. Although she was busy doing comedy between 2012 and 2014, it doesn’t look like she’s done any shows recently.
8. She’s A Dog Mom
Kat and Cameron haven’t had any children of their own yet, but she’s already taken on the role of a proud mom. She has a French bulldog named Carl. Like any good dog mom, Kat made an Instagram account for Carl and he currently has more than 2,100 followers.
9. She’s From Detroit
She may be an east coast girl now, but Kat was born and raised in the midwestern city of Detroit. She attended college in the much smaller city of Hillsdale. Ultimately, she decided to relocate to New York to be closer to bigger opportunities within her industry.
10. She’s Collaborated With Barstool Sports
Working with large news stations isn’t the only time Kat has gotten in front of the camera. She’s also collaborated with Barstool Sports several times throughout the years. Barstool Sports isn’t the most legitimate news source, but the brand has built a massive following over the last few years.