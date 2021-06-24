Keeping people entertained is something that Kate Berlant was born to do. No matter what medium she’s working in, Kate knows exactly how to get people’s attention, and how to make them laugh. Over the course of her career, she has found lots of success on screens and stages all over the world. Whether she’s acting or doing stand-up comedy, you can always count on Kate to put on a good show. Not only has 2021 already been a great year for Kate, but she has more where that came from. She currently has two other projects in the works that are only going to continue to add to the legacy she’s been building. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Berlant.
1. She Comes From A Creative Family
Kate Berlant is fortunate to come from a family where her creativity has always been fostered. She was born and raised in New York City to parents who have backgrounds in the arts. Her father, Tony Berlant, is a well-known artist and her mother, Helen, is a performer.
2. She’s Always Loved Making People Laugh
From an early age, Kate realized that she loved the feeling of being able to make people laugh. During an interview with Rookie Mag, she said, “None of my parents’ friends had kids when I was very young, and my parents entertained a lot and had dinner parties, and I would always be at their table, really trying to get their attention. Growing up in a house where I was only around adults, I wanted to be able to make them really laugh, like an adult would.”
3. Her First TV Role Was In A Classic Disney Show
Kate has been in the entertainment industry for a lot longer than most people realize. She actually made her first on-screen appearance in 2002 in an episode of the popular Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. After that, she didn’t have another on-screen opportunity until 2012.
4. She’s An NYU Alum
Kate is a natural at what she does, but she’s also put in a lot of time and effort to sharpen her skills. She initially enrolled at Bard College but decided to transfer to New York University after her freshman year. Kate went to earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from NYU.
5. She Got Into Comedy During High School
Even though Kate always liked to make people laugh, she didn’t really start during comedy until her senior year in high school. She told Rookie Mag, “I did standup for the first time when I was 17. My senior year, I was really bad at math—so bad that they wanted to put me in special ed classes. So I proposed an idea: I was like, “Everyone relax. Just don’t make me do math, and I’ll do an independent study.” And they let me do that! So I did my independent study in standup.”
6. She Likes To Travel
Not only is Kate happy to be able to do what she loves, but she’s also grateful for all the opportunities it’s given her. Thanks to her work as an actor and a comedian, Kate has gotten the chance to do lots of traveling. She has toured all over North America and she’s also visited places in other parts of the world.
7. She’s A Writer And Producer
When people think of Kate’s work in the entertainment industry, acting is probably the first thing that comes to mind. Many people don’t realize that she also has a good deal of experience behind the scenes. She has written and produced several projects over the years including five episodes of the TV mini-series 555.
8. David Cross Was One Of Her Early Inspirations
Inspiration is easily one of the most important elements of the creative process. When Kate was first getting into stand-up comedy, she spent a lot of time watching a documentary about David Cross called Let America Laugh. After seeing the film, Kate knew that comedy was exactly what she wanted to do.
9. She Doesn’t Mind Being Called Weird
Being called weird usually has a negative connotation, but it’s something that Kate has learned to embrace. In an article from The List, Kate shared that people have been calling her weird for her entire life. Instead of letting this bring her down, she uses her ‘weirdness’ in her comedy.
10. She Hosts A Podcast
Kate is the co-host of a podcast called Poog. During each episode, Kate and Jacqueline Novak discuss health and wellness while also trying a variety of different wellness products and practices. Their ultimate goal is to see if the wellness industry is really trying to help people or if it’s just full of scammers.