In the British broadcasting world, the name Kate Garraway definitely rings bells. Kate began her career in the early 90s, and she’s been climbing the latter ever since. Over the years, she’s worked as a presenter on over a dozen shows including the British spin off of The Biggest Loser. She is well-known for being the host of Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway and a co-anchor on Good Morning Britain. However, recently, Kate’s name has been in the headlines due to more personal reasons. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Garraway.
1. Her Husband Is Suffering From COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions of families all over the world. Kate Garrway and her family are among them. her husband, Derek, tested positive for the virus and is currently in an intensive care unit at a hospital in The UK. Several sources have indicated that he is unresponsive and on a ventilator.
2. She Works With The Make-A-Wish Foundation
Kate Garraway enjoys using her platform to help those in need. She is an ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The non-profit organization is well-known for its mission to ” create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”
3. She Has Two Children
Over the years, Kate Garraway’s career has been a major driving force in her life. However, family has always been her backbone. Kate is the proud mother of two children with her husband, Derek. When she isn’t busy working, she’s spending time making memories with her family.
4. She’s Been on Reality TV
Journalists and reality TV stars usually exist in two completely different worlds. However, those worlds briefly overlapped for Kate Garraway. In 2019, Kate appeared on the reality competition show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! She didn’t win the show, but she quickly became a fan favorite. Her time on the show even resulted in her being labeled a sex symbol. Kate was also on the show Strictly Come Dancing which is similar to Dancing with the Stars.
5. She Went Through A Divorce
Kate Garraway has been married to Derek Draper for 15 years, but the marriage is actually her second. From 1998 to 2002, Kate was married to Ian Rumsey. The couple had a very rocky relationship and there were allegations that Rumsey had been cheating on Kate for more of their marriage. Dealing with the break up wasn’t easy for Kate, but she managed to get through it. The couple didn’t have any children together.
6. She Studied English
Kate Garraway earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bath Spa University. With that being said, her path to broadcasting and journalism probably wasn’t cut and dry. In college, she studied history and English. Fortunately, both of those fields tie in nicely to what she does today.
7. She’s A Fashionista
Her job may not have anything to do with fashion or style, but that hasn’t stopped Kate from finding a way to incorporate both of those things. Kate loves to bring outfits together and she often uses her clothing and accessories as ways to express her bright personality. Viewers are often pleasantly surprised by the outfits Kate chooses to wear on the show.
8. She’s An Author
Writing a book isn’t an easy thing to do, but somehow Kate Garraway manage to get it done. In 2017, she released her first book, The Joy of Big Knickers: Or Learning to Love the Rest of Your Life. The book discussed Kate’s experience with aging and shares advice on how people can face the anxiety that comes with getting older while also embracing the changes that come along with it.
9. She Started A Well-Being Club
We’ve all had to deal with stress from time to time. Sometimes, it can be challenging to get out of the rut that comes with dealing with stress for an extended period of time. Kate Garraway is all about self care and encouraging people to do the things they need to do to make themselves feel better. She recently started Club Garraway where she shares tips, videos, and tools to help promote happiness and positivity.
10. She Loves To Connect With Her Fans
No person in the public eye would be there without the support of a strong fanbase. This is something that Kate Garraway knows and completely understands. She has a strong relationship with her fans and likes to keep them updated through her posts on social media.