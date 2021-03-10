When Kate Sisk signed up to be a cast member on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, she was hoping to find the love of her life. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. After she and Luke Cuccurullo tied the knot, it didn’t take long for it to become quite clear that the two probably weren’t the best match. Throughout the season, countless viewers wondered why Kate would even bother trying to make it work with someone who didn’t seem interested. Needless to say, the couple decided to go their separate ways at the end of the season. Despite having a bad experience with the show, Kate refused to let it keep her down for long. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Sisk.
1. She Claims She Was Legally Forced To Stay On The Show
Anyone who has ever seen Married at First Sight knows that there have been quite a few couples who were clearly doomed from the start. Leaving seems like a no-brainer in those situations, but apparently it isn’t that easy. Kate recently revealed that had she chosen to leave the show early she would’ve breached her contract and owed the network $100,000. While this may make sense from a business stand point, it definitely doesn’t look good for a show that claims to care about its participants.
2. She Started Her Own Company
Things may not have worked out for Kate on the personal side, but things in her professional life are going well. She is living that entrepreneur life after starting a company called Hidden Intimates which sells a variety of under garments, pajamas, robes, and accessories.
3. She Has A Travel Blog
The fact that Kate signed up for a show like Married at First Sight is proof that she isn’t afraid to be a little spontaneous and try something new. Traveling is also another great way for her to do this. She has gotten the chance to visit places all over the United States and other parts of the world. She even runs a travel blog called Collecting Places with Kate.
4. She Accused The MAFS Experts Of Purposely Matching Bad Couples
Most MAFS fans would probably agree that there have been quite a few couples matched on the show who seemed totally wrong for each other. While the experts always claim to have legitimate reasons for pairing each couple, lots if viewers have started to think that the experts purposely pair bad matches for the sake of adding drama to the show. Kate recently spoke out confirming this theory. According to Reality TV World Kate said, “The show is intentionally putting women in marriages that will fail and profiting off of their pain.”
5. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Kate may look little and dainty, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to go outside and get her hands a little dirty. Being outdoors is one of Kate’s favorite ways to spend her free time. She loves to do things like explore walking trails, go hiking, and hang out by the water.
6. She’s Still Close With Some Of Her MAFS Cast Members
Being on a show like Married at First Sight is a unique experience that only other people who have been on the show will be able to understand. As a result, lots of cast members tend to form tight bonds, and that’s exactly what happened during Kate’s time on the show. She still keeps in touch with the other women who were part of her season.
7. She’s A Dog Mom
Kate doesn’t have any children and by the looks of things she is still waiting for her Mr. Right to come along. That doesn’t mean she’s held off on starting a family, though. She is a very proud pet parent to her adorable dog Billie who has become a frequent flyer on her Instagram profile.
8. She’s Passionate About Social Justice
Now that Kate has more than 100,000 followers she has made it a point to use her online presence to stand up for the causes that are important to her. She has shown her support for things like women’s rights and the Black Lives Matter Movement. In addition to sharing posts, she also directs her followers to additional information and resources.
9. She Doesn’t Regret Doings MAFS
Things on Married at First Sight certainly didn’t go the way Kate was hoping they would. Most would agree that what she had to put up with on the show was completely unfair. Even though the experience wasn’t great, Kate has no regrets about putting herself out there in hopes of finding love.
10. She’s A Musician
On top of being all about her business, Kate also has a very creative side. She links to sing and plat the guitar. In 2019, she decided to make it more than just a hobby and she released her debut single “Waiting”. There’s no word on if she has plans to release more music.