Katee Sackhoff Joins the Cast of The Mandalorian Season 2

It’s fair to say that Ryan Scott of MovieWeb is helping to contribute to the general excitement that’s already going around concerning The Mandalorian season 2 since it’s been announced that several new faces will be making an appearance this coming October, if things go the way they should. Katee Sackhoff, the same woman that voiced the character of Bo-Katan Kryze in the Clone Wars series, will be making her live action debut in the second season of the show, though how she’ll factor in isn’t really known yet. Considering the fact that the character wielded the darksaber in the Clone Wars series however and it’s now been seen in the hands of Moff Gideon as of the season 1 finale, it’s fair to think that Bo-Katan might be angling for a way to get the weapon back. Also, as a leader and member of the Death Watch she’s already a tough character, and should she meet up with Mando it’s easy to think that we won’t know how thing are going to go down, particularly since Mandalorian’s really, REALLY don’t like Force-users. How every character is going to come together to make this next season just as big, if not bigger, than season 1 is kind of hard to imagine since the first season was absolutely great, displaying new characters and at least a couple that were recognized in one way or another from the franchise. At this point it’s easy to think that storm troopers are a dime a dozen, but there was a minimum of storm troopers up until the finale to be realistic, and during Mando’s escape with Baby Yoda of course.
We even had the chance to see other Mandalorian’s in the first season, which was a treat since aside from the animated series that’s been so popular the only time we’ve been able to see anyone close to a Mandalorian it’s been Boba Fett in his limited screen time. And yes, the argument is still valid when stating that Boba Fett isn’t an actual Mandalorian since he’s a clone of Jango Fett, wasn’t born on Mandalore, and might have learned a part of the culture but doesn’t hold with their ways all that much. The fact that Fett is supposed to be showing up this coming season is just more fuel for the fire since it’s looking like a few faces from season 1 will be returning, while a few more will be joining, and it’s going to be one volatile mix of fighters, bounty hunters, and at least two Force-users that will be looking to survive and possibly coexist long enough to not kill each other.
One has to wonder how much we’ll get to hear of the Great Purge in the second season, the time in history when the Galactic Empire struck against the Mandalorian’s and nearly wiped them out. This was also around the time that the darksaber came into Moff Gideon’s possession, and it might be nice to hear Bo-Katan talk of her desire to get it back and to see her go head to head with Gideon at some point. As far as interacting with Mando it’s bound to happen at one point or another since he is the main character of the story and to see how they’ll interact is going to be interesting since after the Great Purge the Mandalorian’s have basically been seen as little more than bounty hunters and rogues by the rest of the galaxy. In truth, the Mandalorian’s haven’t had that great of representation throughout the history of Star Wars since quite often they’re seen as a very martial-minded people that are used to hard living and having to fight to survive more often than not. In a way they’re kind of like the Spartans of the Star Wars universe, tough as nails and ultimately demanding of their own to the point that any weakness needs to be weeded out and expunged, but also tightly-knit and fiercely protective of their own at the same time. There aren’t a lot of people in the Star Wars universe that take the mention of Mandalorian’s lightly since the warrior culture has been known to clash with both the Sith and the Jedi, and hasn’t always come out on the losing end, which is amazing. Of course the funny thing about their armor, beskar, is that it’s very hard for a lightsaber to cut through, in fact it’s been stated that while it can pass through the metal it is very difficult and offers the wearer a great deal of protection against the favored weapons of the Jedi and Sith.
If anyone else is getting excited for season 2 it’s a natural feeling since the emergence of so many well-known names, both actors and their characters, is making a huge promise that season 2 will hopefully be able to keep.