Landing a main role in a successful TV series is a dream come true for most actors. Luckily for Katherine Barrell, it’s a dream she’s been able to bring to life more than once. Katherine has had regular and recurring roles on several TV shows. She is best-known for playing Nicole Haught in Wynona Earp. This year, she also earned a main role in the popular series, Good Witch. No matter what role Katherine is playing, you can bet that she’s going to put on an incredible show. As her career continues to reach new heights, it’ll be great to follow along on her journey to the top. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katherine Barrell.
1. She Is A Producer And Director
Acting is Katherine’s first love, but she’s also in the process of exploring other interests within the entertainment industry. She is in the process of gaining experience behind the camera as well. She’s already written, directed, and produced several short films including Cannonball and Dissecting Gwenn.
2. She’s Bisexual
In 2019, Katherine shared that she is bisexual. During an interview she states, “I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man. I wish it could just be about the human I am in love with, not their gender. This is why I am so passionate about advocating for equal acceptance across the spectrum of sexuality. Let’s just love who we love and leave each other alone. The world has bigger problems.”
3. She’s A Big Meryl Streep Fan
Every actor has another successful actor who they’ve always looked up to and admired. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to look at another person’s journey and takes notes. For Katherine Barrell, that person is Meryl Streep. Even though Katherine is on her own path, she has always respected Streep and been a fan of her work.
4. She Is A Proud Canadian
Katherine was born and raised in Toronto and she’s very proud of her city and her country. In an interview with Narrative Muse, Katherine said, “I love my country. I am a really proud Canadian and I love our culture.” She also added that she hopes that talented Canadians will continue to work in the country instead of focusing their efforts outside of Canada.
5. Her Family Owns A Farm
Katherine Barrell is a star, but she doesn’t necessarily see herself that way. Even with everything she’s accomplished, she continues to be humble and down to earth. When she isn’t busy filming or rehearsing for a new role, she loves spending time on her family’s farm.
6. She’s Happily Married
Katherine has been happily married to fellow actor, Ray Galetti, since 2017. The couple met while filming My ExEx, however, at that time they were both dating other people. They reconnected about a year later when they were both single, and sparks started to fly. Like Katherine, Galetti has also had a successful career.
7. She Loves To Travel
Traveling is truly one of the best experiences a person can have. Not only can it be fun to explore other countries, but it’s also a great way to learn about different cultures. Katherine has been able to travel quit a bit throughout the years, and she’s gotten to see things all over the world. Some of the places she’s visited include Spain, France, and England.
8. She Supports Social Justice
Katherine is an open minded person who isn’t afraid to share her thoughts and opinions with the world. She has always shown her support for the LGBT community and has recently made it very clear that she’s supports the Black Lives Matter movement and other initiatives aimed at ending racism and oppression.
9. She’s An Animal Lover
If you’ve ever had a pet, you understand that there’s nothing like the bond between a human and their animal. With that being said, Katherine is a very proud dog mom. She loves spending time with her dog, Bernie, whenever she gets the chance. However, on top of being a pet parent, she is also an advocate for animal rights and a strong supporter of pet adoption. She has even donated money to local animal shelters.
10. She’s An Award Winner
Winning an award is one of the highest honors a person can achieve. It’s always nice to be recognized for the hard work you put in and Katherine’s talents certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. She’s won several awards throughout her career including a People’s Choice Award in 2018 for Wynona Earp.