10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kathryn Tappen

She’s a sportscaster, a wife, and a woman who loves to play sports as much as she loves to be involved in reporting about them, and we adore her. Her name is Kathryn Tappen, and she’s successful, fun, and always enjoyable. You recognize her face from her time on television, most notably her time on NBC, and we thought it was time to get to know more about her. She’s a powerful force when it comes to what she does, and we think she’s someone more young girls – and boys – should look up to. Here’s all you need to know about Kathryn Tappen.
1. She’s A Jersey Girl
Kathryn Tappen was born and raised in New Jersey. If you want to get specific, she was born and raise in Morristown, New Jersey. It’s a popular place to live in the Garden State, and many people choose to raise their families there.
2. She’s Athletic
Growing up, she always had a penchant for sports. She played everything from golf to baseball and basketball. She also played tennis. She ran cross country. She was part of her high school track team. She’s clearly athletic and has a deep love of sports.
3. She Had to Play with the Boys
Growing up, we know she played sports. However, what you don’t know is that she had to play with the boys. Where she grew up, there were no teams on which girls could play. She had to play with the boys. She did it, and she was good at it. There were no problems there.
4. She Went to College on Athletic Scholarships
She was so good at playing sports that she was able to go to college on an athletic scholarship. She focused on track when she was in her last few years of high school, and she was able to go to Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship. So, can we just talk about how she’s good at what she does and how good she is at learning, too?
5. She’s Recognized
Not only is she good at playing sports, learning, and so many other things, she’s also good at her job. She’s been recognized for her role as a sportscaster, and this is a big deal. She’s the “Woman of Inspiration,” according to the Boston Chapter of Women in Sports and Events as of 2014. That’s a huge honor, and she’s happy to know they think so highly of her.
6. She’s Married
In 2009, she married a man by the name of Jay Leach. He’s a former NHL player, and he currently works as a head coach for the Providence Bruins in the AHL. They’ve been together for a long time, and they seem quite happy. They don’t have any kids together, but they seem to be living their best lives and we don’t even know if they want any.
7. She’s Been Objectified
In December 2019, one of her coworkers, Jeremy Roenick, was suspended by NBC Sports after he made some very ugly comments about Kathryn Tappen on a podcast. He used some sexually explicit comments and some choice words about her, and the network decided that he was not going to stick around while they investigated.
8. She Considers Boston Home
Boston is not where she grew up, but she considers it home. She spent 10 years living there, and it is the place she does consider her home. She learned to love hockey there, and she learned to be part of a family with her husband there, and it holds a special place in her heart.
9. She’s in New York
She currently lives in New York, where she also feels like home. She’s said that she sometimes has an identity crisis trying to figure out where home is to her since she does live in so many places for work, and she’s always felt so at home in all of them. She’s telling us, so we assume, that she’s always able to find a way to make her house a home and be comfortable where she is, and that’s a really amazing trait.
10. She’s Got a Great Reputation
The simple truth is that you can ask around, look around, and dig all you want, but she’s got an excellent reputation as being a solid person. She’s kind and thoughtful and filled with grace. She’s good at her job. She’s kind. She’s a good person who cares for her friends and family and communities. She’s passionate, she’s fun to work with, and she has the utmost respect for everyone.