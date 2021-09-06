When Katie Findlay entered the entertainment industry a little more than 10 years ago, it didn’t take long for her career to start gaining traction. She got her first big break in 2011 when she was cast in the TV series The Killing. Even in her early roles, it was clear that Katie had the potential to become a star. In recent years, she has definitely lived up to that potential and her resume grows a little more each year. Most people will know her best from being in shows like The Carrie Diaries, Man Seeking Woman, and Nancy Drew. With each new role, Katie continues to show the world why she deserves all of the opportunities she gets. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Findlay.
1. She’s Canadian
Katie has found a lot of success in the American entertainment industry. As a result, there are probably a lot of people who think that she is originally from the United States. In reality, however, she was born and raised in Canada and it was there where she fell in love with acting. It’s unclear whether or not she still lives in Canada.
2. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Diversity is the spice of life, and it’s something that Katie has plenty of. Katie’s ethnic background is a mix of Chinese, Portuguese, British and Scottish although the exact percentage of each is unclear. She is very proud of the fact that she is connected to all of these different cultures.
3. She Has Theater Experience
Katie has spent the bulk of her career in front of cameras, but like lots of other professional actors, she will always have a special place in her heart for the stage. She has been involved with musicals/plays during her career although on-screen work has been her main focus.
4. She Loves Nature
Katie isn’t the type of celebrity who constantly needs to be surrounded by crowds and bright lights. She loves being outside and she always looks forward to being able to explore her surroundings. She has lots of love and respect for nature and she is serious about taking care of the environment.
5. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
If there’s one thing Katie is going to do, it’s speak her mind. Katie has used her social media presence to show her support for various human rights causes including education, fighting racism, and fighting homelessness. She loves sharing resources and she also encourages her followers to educate themselves.
6. She Was A Ballerina
Performing was a part of Katie’s life even before she got into acting. She took ballet lessons for over a decade, and it was something she really enjoyed. Katie was quoted saying, “At age 10, I was better at ballet than I think I will ever be at any physical activity for the rest of my life.”
7. She Likes To Read
Katie’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that doesn’t mean education hasn’t continued to play a big role in her life. Katie loves learning new things and reading is one of her favorite ways to do it. Every once in a while, she shares a photo of a book she’s reading on social media.
8. She Enjoys Staying Active
Katie may not spend hours on end at the gym, but staying active is something that is important to her. She enjoys doing yoga and her years of ballet training have given her a major advantage. Not only is working out good for her body, but it’s also very beneficial for her mental health.
9. Her Role In How To Get Away With Murder Has Gotten Her Some Unwanted Comments
Being cast in How to Get Away with Murder was a huge step in Katie’s career and she did an awesome job in her role as Rebecca Sutter. However, she may have done too good of a job. After being in the show, Katie found herself being approached by people who couldn’t separate her from the character. Some people even went as far as to call her a “b***h” to her face.
10. She Likes To Take Pictures
Not only is Kaite a great actress, but she has an eye for being behind the camera as well. Although she hasn’t done any behind-the-scenes work, she loves taking pictures in her free time. When she’s out on her adventures, it’s normal for her to snap lots of pictures of beautiful scenery. She often shares her photos on social media and her followers really enjoy seeing them.