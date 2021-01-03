Katie Finneran’s career has been nothing short of amazing. She has gotten to be a part of a wide range of projects from the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage. No matter what she’s acting in, Katie brings a level of skill and professionalism that is impossible to ignore. Over the course of her career, she has gotten to work alongside some of the biggest names in the business and she has become highly respected among her peers. Many people will recognize her for her role as Lucy Brockmire in the TV series, Brockmire. Recently, it was announced that she will have a main role in the upcoming HBO series, The Gilded Age. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Finneran.
1. She Was Raised In Florida
Katie was born in Chicago, but raised primarily in the Miami area where she attended New World School of the Arts. In addition to Katie, the school boasts a long list of alumni who have gone on to find great success in the arts. Some of the school’s graduates include Brandon Flynn and David Del Rio.
2. She Left College To Pursue Her Acting Career
After high school, Katie went off to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study acting. After a year, however, she decided to take a leap of faith. She moved to New York City and began auditioning for opportunities. Although the move was risky, it certainly paid off nicely.
3. She’s A Tony Award Winner
The average viewers will recognize Katie the most from her on screen appearances, but she’s also had a very successful career. She has been in several Broadway productions including Cabaret and Annie. Her theater work has earned her two Tony Awards, one in 2002 and one in 2010 – both for Featured Actress.
4. She’s A Wife And Mother
There are lots of people out there who still believe it’s impossible to have it all, but Katie Finneran is proof that it’s more than possible. In addition to having a great career, she also has a great home life. She has been married to actor Darren Goldstein since 2020 and the couple has two children together.
5. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
These days, looking someone up on social media is one of the firs things people do. Unfortunately for anyone who is looking for Katie, you won’t be able to find much. She simply isn’t into social media. She does have a Twitter account, but she hasn’t posted anything on it in nearly three years.
6. She’s Had Lots Of Odd Jobs
Everyone loves to think that being an actor is a glamorous career choice that involves lots of money and free time, but that isn’t always true. In reality, lots of actors struggle to make ends meet in between gigs, especially those who are just getting started. As a result, Katie had to work a lot of odd jobs in the early days of her career. Some of those jobs included being a ring girl for boxing matches and working at Bloomingdale’s.
7. Playing Ms. Hannigan Was One Of Her Most Stressful Roles
Katie has had a lot of acting jobs over the years, but in an interview with the New York Times in 2012, she shared that playing Ms. Hannigan in the Broadway production of Annie was the most stressful. She said, “The hardest thing in musical comedy is to be economical with my performance, to avoid being over-the-top for the sake of it. I’m feeling more pressure about ‘Annie’ than anything else I’ve done.”
8. She Would Love To Only Do Theater
Her list of on screen credits is certainly impressive, but theater is always where her heart is. During an interview with Theater Mania Katie said, “I would love to just do theater, I would be so happy, but even Colleen Dewhurst went off and did movies and TV. I think it’s better to have a really eclectic career, which is what I’ve always wanted. So I just do what feels right at the time.”
9. She’s A Director
Acting is easily what Katie is best-known for, but she’s got some other tricks up her sleeve. In 1986, she made her directorial debut in a TV series called Teen Scene. This is her only directing credit so there’s a good chance that it may have been a one and done type of thing.
10. She Was In An Episode Of Sex And The City
Katie has been a part of some very cool projects throughout her career, and one of them was the hit series Sex And The City. Katie appeared in an episode of the show in 1998. Although it was a minor one time thing, she will always be able to say she was a part of it.