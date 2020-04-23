When Katie Kelly posted her first video on Tik Tok in October of 2019, she wasn’t even wearing a green beanie. In fact, her user name was something completely different. In the span of less than a year, Katie Kelly has completely rebranded herself. Now known as GirlWithGreenBeanie, she has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok and more than 20 million likes. Although GirlWithGreenBeanie is somewhat of a character for Katie, there’s still something authentic that continues to draw people in. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Kelly AKA GirlWithGreenBeanie.
1. She Deleted Her Instagram Account
Usually when people go viral on one social media platform, they also encourage their followers to engage with them on their other accounts as well. But for some reason, GirlWithGreenBeanie isn’t doing that. In fact, she once had an Instagram account with the user name ktgk00, but it has since been deleted.
2. She Lives In Texas
We’ve all heard the saying “everything’s bigger in Texas”. Well it must also apply to the social media followings. GirlWithGreenBeanie was born and raised in Arlington, Texas which is located in the Dallas-Fortworth Area.
3. She’s A Seller On Poshmark
Although she doesn’t seem to be active on any social media platforms besides Tik Tok, GirlWithGreenBeanie is a seller on Poshmark. She’s got some pretty nice items up for sale including a pair of Louboutin heels.
4. She Likes To Keep Her Personal Life Private
There’s a misconception that people who post a lot on social media like to have people in their business. That isn’t always true. Despite her popularity on Tik Tok, GirlWithGreenBeanie has chosen to keep the details of her personal life off of the Internet.
5. She Is An Actress
Long before GirlWithGreenBeanie existed, there was Katie Kelly. Under her real name, Katie has worked as an actress for several years. According to her page on IMDB, she got her first professional acting credit in 2011. Ironically though, Katie’s work as an actress seems to have nothing to do with her success on Tik Tok. Many of her followers may not even be aware of her career.
6. She Modeled As A Child
In addition to working as an actress, Katie Kelly also grew up modeling. She started working on print ad campaigns when she was a small child. Katie seemed to be on the path to continue to pursue modeling, but she decided to switch gears after she fell in love with acting. Part of Katie’s journey was featured on an episode of Dream Builders on YouTube.
7. She Was In A TV Show
Katie’s biggest role to date was on the NBC series, Game of Silence. The show aired for just one season back in 2016 in which Katie played the younger version of one of the main characters. The show focused on a group of adult friends who committed a crime as children and spent time in a juvenile detention center where they were abused and mistreated. Although the show didn’t get renewed for a second season, it featured an impressive cast which included Michael Raymond-James and Lorenz Tate.
8. She Has A YouTube Channel
Katie Kelly started a YouTube channel back in 2014. In the description she wrote: “Hey Y’all, Im katie & I sometimes make youtube videos. This summer I began to use my cannon a little more and got kinda crafty. I hope you like my videos. Subscribe or like my latest video so I can know if you guys like the content Im putting out! ” However, it looks like Katie never consistently posted on the channel. At the moment, she only has one unlisted video that was posted in 2017.
9. She Got Her Beanie From Target
Katie’s Tik Tok persona, GirlWithGreenBeanie is best-known for the highlighter green beanie she wears in almost every video. Since her videos have become popular, hundreds of thousands of people have been interested in knowing the story behind the beanie. Apparently, the beanie is just something she picked up from a local Target for $7.
10. She Plans On Selling Merch
Now that GirlWithGreenBeanie has taken a regular hat and turned it into a brand, she’s ready to capitalize. In a recent video on Tik Tok, she let her followers know that she’s in the process of releasing her own line of merch. She hasn’t confirmed exactly what items she will be selling, but as you can imagine, green beanies will probably be the first thing she releases.