In recent months, TikTok has emerged as the hottest new social media platform. Even president Trump’s threats of banning it in the United States can’t stop the TikTok influencers from flourishing. Among them is 18-year-old Katie Sigmond who has become one of the most popular creators on the app. If you’ve spent time on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled across one of her posts. She has nearly three million followers and her TikToks have gotten almost 90 million likes. In addition to the typical dancing videos that TikTok has become known for, Katie is also popular for her comedic skits. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Sigmond.
1. She’s A YouTuber
TikTok is where Katie has built her largest following, however, like many other influencers she’s decided to venture into YouTube as well. She created a channel in the fall of 2019. Despite only having four videos, she’s already gotten more than 15,000 subscribers.
2. She Loves The Beach
Katie is a California native who grew up in the Costa Mesa area. Like many people who were raised near the water, Katie has a special place in her heart for the beach. When the weather is nice (which it usually is where she lives), you can usually find her at the beach hanging out with her friends.
3. She’s Also Popular On Instagram
Having lots of followers on any platform is definitely an accomplishment, but having lots of followers on multiple platforms is the ultimate goal. On top of the 2 million plus followers she has on TikTok, she also has 594,000 on Instagram. While her Instagram following isn’t quite as big as what she has on TikTok, it’s still nothing to scoff at.
4. Being An Influencer Has Made Her A Stronger Person
From the outside looking in, being a social media influencer seems like a fun and easy job. While that may be true in some regards, there are also things about being an influencer that can be very stressful. In a Q&A video, Katie shared that when she first started posting on social media, negative comments really hurt her feelings. However, becoming an influencer has helped her develop thicker skin.
5. Her Dream Is To Be A Model
Katie is enjoying the life of an influencer and she doesn’t have any plans to ditch social media for a more traditional path. In the future, she would like to become a model – a goal she is already working towards. She has also considered going into a career in fitness to inspire others to get more into being healthy and exercising.
6. She Loves Coffee
Even though Katie is just 18-years-old, she’s already reached the point in her life where she functions off of coffee and energy drinks. In fact, she even attributes her energetic online persona to the fact that she drinks lots of coffee and energy drinks every day.
7. She Plays Soccer
Katie’s life may be all about creating content now, but that isn’t the only thing she likes to do. In her Q&A video, she mentioned that she enjoys getting outside and playing soccer. We weren’t able to track down any information on whether or not she was a member of her high school team.
8. She Appreciates All Of Her Supporters
There aren’t many people Katie’s age who can say they’ve already impacted the lives of millions of people. There are lots of people who look up to Katie and look forward to her content; that isn’t something she takes for granted. She is grateful for all of people who follow and support her on this journey.
9. She’s Single
If you scroll through Katie’s Instagram, you will come across a couple of photos of her and her ex boyfriend, Caden. However, the couple is no longer together. The details surrounding their break up haven’t been shared on social media. When people go through a break up, deleting all pictures with their ex is usually one of the first things they do, so it’s interesting that Katie hasn’t wiped all traces of him from her social media.
10. She Keeps Her Personal Life Private
Katie spends a lot of time on social media, but ironically she doesn’t like to share too much information about herself. Other than basic details like her name and where she’s from, Katie likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. This seems to be an increasing trend in younger influencers who use social media for branding purposes and not necessarily to share parts of their real lives.