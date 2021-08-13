10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir

Being an athlete requires specific physical attributes, but the physical aspect is surprisingly less important than the mental attributes. An athlete can train, practice, grow muscles, tone, and lean their bodies, but their minds must be equally sharp. The concept of being a world-class athlete involves being mentally capable of handling the pressure of a rigorous training schedule, and that’s something Katrin Tanja Daviosdottir has mastered. At first glance, Katrin appears to be some sort of Icelandic beauty queen, but she is a CrossFit athlete who has taken the world by storm. She recently made headlines when she and her new boyfriend, Brooks Laich, went Instagram official, and now everyone has questions. Here is everything you need to know about this strong woman.
1. She is Young
Katrin is young. She is only 28 as of 2021. She was born on May 10, 1993. Surprisingly, however, she has not spent her entire life training as a CrossFit athlete. She has always been an athlete who participates in sports and different activities, though.
2. She is from Iceland
She’s a born and raised Icelandic athlete. She comes from one of the country’s most well-known regions. She’s from Reykjavik, Iceland, which is known for its beauty, its tourism, and the lovely photos that are all over the internet when travelers search for the most beautiful places in the world.
3. She Learns From Her Mistakes
It was 2014. It was qualification time for the CrossFit Games. Katrin was ready – or so she thought. It turns out, she was not ready, her performance was not good enough to earn her a qualification, and she missed out on competing that year. Rather than blaming her performance on someone or something else, she simply learned from her mistakes. She realized it was on her, and she allowed that to motivate her to come back stronger than ever the following year.
4. She Began Training in 2011
As we mentioned before, she did not spend her entire life training for the CrossFit games. She did, however, start training when she was 18. She knew she wanted to trye this, and she gave it her all. She began training that year, and she went on to compete in the 2012 season. Her performance in 2012 earned her a second place result in regionals, a 21st worldwide, and a 30th in the games.
5. She is a Gymnast
Before she began her career at a CrossFit star, she worked tirelessly to train as a gymnast. Her childhood was spent in the gym, and that training only made her stronger. She practiced gymnastics for approximately ten years of her life, though it was not her dream to continue in a professional capacity.
6. She Ran Track and Field
In addition to her gymnastics career, she also worked hard as a runner. She spent a year running track and field, though we are not sure if this time was during her high school career or another time. The point, however, is that she’s a born and raised athlete. It’s part of her life.
7. She Has a Famous Grandfather
She might be famous in her own right, but so is her grandfather. His name is Helgi Agustsson. His name might be familiar to anyone who follows politics and world events. He is the former ambassador of Iceland in the United States. His political career was an impressive one.
8. She Made History
One thing that stands out about Katrin is that she is made history in the games. She took home a double win, which means that she won the games twice as of 2016. It was the first time she made history. She was one of only two other athletes to do so in the history of the games.
9. She Values Recovery
She’s fully aware that her time outside the gym is just as important as her time inside the gym training. She knows that she has to focus on her recovery and the time that she spends unwinding. She knows that she has to get her body to a place that can carry her into a new day of training and workouts, and that means she has to have a carefully structured routine that allows her to rest her body and her mind at the same time.
10. She Takes Care of Herself
From the time she wakes up until the time she goes to bed, she takes care of herself from the inside out. She eats a healthy, balanced diet. She makes sure she’s able to focus on her workouts, her skincare routines, and so much more. She is careful to make sure she lives a lifestyle that is conducive to every aspect of her life and training.